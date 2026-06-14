A Gentle Revolution

A Gentle Revolution

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Diamond Banks
8h

The “applied poetry” way of describing it is a really good explanation for why astrology doesn’t need to win the science debate to still be useful. It moves around the room because it’s actually doing something in the room, which is a lot harder to explain than just calling it art or just calling it a system.

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