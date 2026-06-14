People ask me all the time: “How is it possible that you, a rational and educated person, believe in astrology?”

To which my answer is, “I’m not that rational, actually.”

I understand why people wonder and I’m not offended when they ask (in fact I’m delighted, it gives me the chance to explain something I keep wanting another go at). The fact of the matter is, until relatively recently I too thought astrology to be bullshit. As a result, when I first developed an interest in it I was so squirmingly embarrassed that for about six months I told absolutely no one.

All my life I had rolled my eyes at those women who exclaim “Oh, it’s because you’re an Aries!” whenever someone so much as sneezed. I associated astrology with a particular kind of heavily perfumed Prozac-gulping bored housewife type. I, on the other hand, was a charmingly clear-eyed sceptic of course. I could chat about God and past lives and auras with the best of them but inwardly my ego would be pumping my superego in the ribs, pointing and laughing. I could sample all the pseudoscientific woo-woo I wanted because, you see, I was immune. The scientific method had vaccinated me.

In other words, tumbling headlong into astrology meant overhauling entire sections of my identity. Because — and it is important to state this outright and with emphasis — scientifically speaking, astrology doesn’t make sense.

Many armchair astrologers give astrology a bad rap by making statements like “well if the moon can move the ocean then surely it moves us as well!” or “well, Newton said that everything exerts force on everything else, therefore planets must affect us with their gravitational pull” which... yes, everything affects everything else, but it’s quite an imaginative leap from there to arriving at the complex and layered thing that is astrology. In fact, if astrology were scientifically sound simply because things influence other things, then by that argument — since the food we eat most definitely affects us — we should also come up with a comprehensive paradigm of personhood based on what our mothers ate while we were in utero.

We’ve known for centuries that planets revolve around the sun, yet astrology still looks at everything from an earth-centric point of view. Retrogrades — astrology’s most notoriously grumpy uncles — are actually a misnomer: In reality planets never move backwards in the sky (they just seem to from the earth’s point of view). There is also no reasonable argument for why the planet Mercury should speak to our communication styles and Venus to love and pleasure, except that it fits, somehow, with the myths and archetypes we know and love.

And no, I don’t think that upcoming advancements in satellite imagery, quantum physics, and [insert fancy theory here] will suddenly “prove astrology right.” Astrology, like art, music, and romance, evades rational explanation; it belongs in the realm of feeling rather than verifiable fact. Trying to reduce it to a physically explicable phenomenon would be chasing our own tails.

All of life’s big questions can be approached with rigour and curiosity, and be debated over joyfully. They can be studied scientifically from many angles too, but their raisons d’etre are outside the sphere of observable experience. We don’t know why music makes us feel things, only that it does. We don’t know why we love, only that we do. I don’t know why astrology resonates with me and so many others, only that it does.

At the end of the day, we feel, therefore we are. We like something, therefore we do it. We poke at the firmaments of heaven with microscopes and telescopes and label that Reality, but we know — we all know, no matter how cynical we think we are — that poetry is Real too.

I think what confuses people about astrology, though, is that it does make some kind of truth claim. It is an actual model of the self, rather than a lovely string of words or colours that makes us feel things. In that sense it is different from those other things I’ve listed — love, music, poetry. It is, instead, applied poetry. It purposely interacts with daily living; it has something to say about how we live, and because of that it does indeed encroach a little on scientific territory — which understandably gets people’s hackles up. Like, you know, poetry is nice and all but no amount of beautiful words will save my life when I need antibiotics.

In other words, art belongs in the pretty corner, and science in the useful corner. Yet astrology seems bent on wandering the room.

To address that, I would like to return to the concept of applied poetry. Many esoteric practices straddle myth and intuition in this way, weaving the sensory and the intangible into something slippery yet oddly coherent. Prayers, mantras, magic spells. Fairy tales, indigenous story-poems. Tarot, the Enneagram, meditation, ecstatic dance, dream analysis. The magic is in the weirdness, in the resonance — like singing a note and hearing a nearby snare drum vibrate in response.

The closest I can come to explaining these practices is to say that the universe seems to be absolutely brimming with patterns that repeat and reflect each other. Whether atoms or galaxies, things revolve around each other, attract and repel, absorb and expel. Whenever I poke my hand into the murky soup of consciousness, something uncannily familiar glides past.

Have you ever read a poem that made you feel such a shock of recognition that it hurt a little bit? To me, Mary Oliver does this exceptionally well — she writes about a black bear descending from the mountain and although I have never even seen a bear I recognise it with my entire body; I can hear its snuffles, smell its fur; I miss it like I miss a beloved grandparent. The bear makes me understand something about love; but more specifically, Oliver’s words — and her keen eyes, her pattern-seeking mind, her poetic heart — break that open for me. She links the bear to wordless, perfect love in a way that I never would have thought of, but that now feels undeniable.

To me, that is what astrology does as well. It is a long and evolving poem begun in antiquity and continued to this day, half based on observation, half on imagination. It is inexact, ripe with metaphor, and open to interpretation. When viewed through a fundamentalist lens — “You’re a Taurus so you’re stubborn” — astrology shrivels up and dies, because it is not meant to be a set of rules but instead a conversation. It is a bunch of people, over centuries, throwing their words into a melting pot of sky-poetry and seeing the sky itself wink back at them.

In other words, astrology does not ask for belief, only for the suspension of disbelief — and a knack for story.

Which is great, because I’ve never been that good at belief. I don’t quite believe in rationality, for instance. It has its uses but people seem to be irrationally attached to it.

It is far more fun to explore than to expound. It is far more fun to be a mystic than a firm believer. It is tremendous fun to take a deep breath, clutch one’s lucky feather, and ride the wind — without knowing how such flight is possible, and without needing to.