This essay forms part of a new section of my newsletter dedicated to astrology. It’s for everyone, not just astrology-fundi’s, so I’ve kept it light on the verbiage. It’s also about bugs, and springtime, and poetry, so if you love any of those things, keep reading.

I’m having a pet peeve moment: Halloween is exploding all over my socials, as it does every year in October... but we’re not actually in spooky season. All Hallows’ Eve, as it was originally called, originated from the Celtic festival Samhein (pronounced “Sauw-en”), celebrating the crux of autumn: That moment where summer’s harvest and winter’s frost are poised equally far apart, where for a single night the veil between the living and the dead is thin enough to allow us to almost, almost, touch. In the Southern Hemisphere, that means Samhein should fall on or around 30 April.

(Maybe next year, just to be obnoxious, I’ll host a Halloween party on Freedom Day (27 April). That feels rather poetic, actually. Watch this space.)

(Alternatively, we could come up with a different celebration that is hybridised to Africa instead of being taken wholly from Europe?)

On a related note, people have been asking me if astrology works differently in the Southern Hemisphere, if the signs should be the other way around or have other meanings. This question makes sense since most of the astrology we encounter comes from the Global North: Aries season, start of the zodiac year, coincides with our early autumn. Conversely, astrologers talk about the link between Virgo season and the autumn harvest, when down here we’re gearing up for spring. And we’re used to thinking about Scorpio season as being a globally spooky time, when for us it’s actually the time of flowers and rebirth.

So yes, to some degree, the vibe of astrology in the Southern Hemisphere would change. The Zodiac signs stay the same, because planet-wide the sun is indeed moving past the same stars, but the interpretation of what these signs mean is allowed to morph according to our geographies. Astrology is about myths and meaning-making, and also about situational specificity. We get to play with and add on to old archetypes.

Keeping that in mind: Spooky season it is not, but it IS the time of creepy crawlies. Springtime in Southern Africa means the relentless awakening of snakes, wasps, huntsman spiders, and perhaps most unsettling of all: scorpions.

The other day I took a nighttime walk through a forested area with some friends. We shone our UV torches around and the trees LIT UP with scorpions (yup, scorpions glow in the dark under ultraviolet light). I mean like 30 scorpions per yellowwood tree, each half-hidden under flaky bark, retreating from the light until only a front pincer would protrude. Some were tiny as the tip of my pinkie, some as large as my palm. It was beautiful, and eery, and I will never again rest my back against a tree with the same nonchalance I did before.

While writing this, I also read a book about scorpions in Southern Africa*. It was a surprisingly riveting read. I’m conflicted about which interesting facts to pass on to you because these creatures are utterly fascinating, but here are a few:

I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: Scorpions glow under ultraviolet light. Scientists don’t know why. I think it’s because the earth is both a poet and a prankster.

Many species can go without food for as long as a year, by slowing their metabolic rate. Also, they can trap air in their exoskeletons and survive underwater for two days.

Scorpions are some of the oldest land-dwelling animals, predating dinosaurs by 200 million years. They have barely changed since pre-history, meaning they are so well-adapted that they’ve never needed to change any further.

Scorpions moult roughly 6 times in their lifetimes, each time to make way for a bigger exoskeleton. The entire moulting process is weird and exhausting and may take longer than 12 hours. The periods in between moults are called instars (isn’t that beautiful?)

Scorpions can’t see very well so they use a variety of complex instruments to sense vibrations instead. Also, in some scorpions, their tails can sense light just like their eyes can.

Because scorpions can’t see very well, they might mistake an approaching mate for prey. Due to this, male scorpions have very elaborate mating rituals meant to warn the female scorpion of their interest; they only approach once she signals her consent. Also, some males do something called “the sexual sting” (the description of which sounds quite similar to a love bite), which calms the female.

Scorpions give live birth to babies they’ve sometimes gestated for almost as long as an elephant gestates her calves. When times are tough, female scorpions can even stall their pregnancies or reabsorb the embryos. When the young scorpions are finally born they clamber onto their mother’s back, absorb water from her body, and remain there until their second instar. In other words, scorpions are devoted mothers, which is unheard of in the arachnid world.

Taken from the scorpion book, with gratitude (see footnote)

The Garden Route scorpions, O. capensis, also known as the Cape docile scorpion, look like ebony Johnny Bravos, massive-shouldered and tiny-tailed. They’re only slightly venomous and described as “very docile indeed” in the book I just read. It’s true they don’t use their stingers easily, but try and rescue one by chasing it into a jar, and see how it attacks with pincers held aloft. Docile…. riiiiight.

So scorpions: Strange. Tenacious. Secretive. Fierce. Devoted. Extremely good at survival.

In the Southern Hemisphere we are in scorpion season, and we are also now in Scorpio season (23 October to 21 November). Much is made of the skill for persistence and stability of Scorpio’s opposite, Taurus. Scorpio is said to hold the other end of that truth: Death, intensity, transformation. Together they magnetise the two poles encompassing the twin lessons of desire and control. Control through protection, the bull says, and control through self-immolation, the scorpion responds. (By the way, an enduring and faulty myth about scorpions is that they will commit suicide by self-sting when placed near a fire. Actually, scorpions are immune to their own venom.)

But I think the contrast is not quite so simple. Have you seen a grumpy bull? With those horns, it’s not too different from a scorpion that’s being threatened. And as capacity for destruction goes, I think the bull is far less scrupulous. Perhaps we have dichotomised these two signs too far. Perhaps Taurus too can stand for anger – if a different anger from Scorpio’s – and Scorpio too can stand for sheer bloody-minded tenacity. The difference between the two, to me, is that Scorpio also understands the art of scurrying, of lying still under a rock for months on end, and of breaking through a skin that has hardened and shrunk around it. Its survival is sometimes creepy, and sometimes gross. It is also breathtakingly effective.

So, taking our cues from the creature it is named after, I wonder if we could view this time through a slightly altered lens: Scorpio as continuance, rather than death. Scorpio as creative tenacity, rather than resurrection. Most of all, if we look at the scorpion itself: Scorpio as the wisdom to know when to moult, and when to resolutely remain the same (even for millennia).

Rather than control, I’d call the wisdom of the Scorpio-Taurus axis the wisdom of survival. Even if, at times, that survival looks like death.

There are other ways to look at Scorpio season too, of course. My favourite approach to any sign is to interpret it through the lens of its element and mode – in this case, Scorpio as a fixed water sign.

Fixed signs, as I understand them, do not represent obstinacy (although they can) but rather the quintessential heart of the element they represent. Fixed water, then, is water that does not rush to be somewhere else but instead plumbs its own depths. In a large rock pool it spelunks and ripples, never fully still, never wasting energy. It lets light in yet its edges remain murky. And in that murkiness, we see the world reflected back to us: Upside-down trees, clouds, birds. A liquid camera obscura confronting us with the strangeness of our universe, with the strangeness of ourselves. Inviting us to reconsider our perceptions and especially our certainties.

Fixed water simply is. And by being so, it creates slow, deep change all around it. Entire ecosystems spring up. Plants grow, frogs spawn, mammals drink. Rocks are carved. Landscapes are formed.

Yet another way to look at this sign, and this is where we get to differences in hemisphere, is through the season it inhabits. In South Africa, Scorpio season coincides with mid-spring. Here I am, this season announces. After sloughing off every unnecessary leaf, after surrendering my moisture to these icy nights, after sending my creatures into dormancy, after lying still in wait for months, I erupt. I am opulent. I am randy. I am creative.

After everything, here I am again. My persistence is a thing of beauty.

Do you feel that power? Spring, like its arachnoid offspring, has mastered the art of going into hiding, then lunging forth. The power of Scorpio season, through this lens, is not only in transformative loss but in victory. This is a time to celebrate all we have survived, all we have overcome, and all we will face again and again until we are made powerful by these encounters.

Deep water. High spring. Scorpions. Three ways of understanding this sign, interwoven with each other. Together, I think they represent unhurried transformation. An unflinching willingness to do what it takes. And thus: irrepressible power.

This is a challenging season, undoubtedly, but also a time to take stock and acknowledge what a brave and beautiful thing it is to exist. Yesterday I re-read these lines from Jack Gilbert’s poem A Brief for the Defense:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We must risk delight. We can do without pleasure, but not delight. Not enjoyment. We must have the stubbornness to accept our gladness in the ruthless furnace of this world. To make injustice the only measure of our attention is to praise the Devil.

Let’s risk it. Let’s not make hardship the only measure of our attention. This Scorpio season, let’s go forth and be delighted.

*Scorpions of Southern Africa, by Jonathan Leeming