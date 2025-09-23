This essay is the first in a new section of my newsletter dedicated to astrology. It’s for everyone, not just astrology-fundi’s, so I’ve kept it light on the verbiage. All you need to know is that the 12 signs of the Zodiac are divided up according to the elements of fire, earth, air and water, and according to the modes cardinal, fixed, and mutable. This post is about the four mutable (i.e. changeable) signs of the Zodiac – Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces – and what we might learn from them.

I spent my 29th birthday on a meditation cushion in the renovated ruins of a tiny chapel, surrounded by coloured glass and misshapen sculptures, with gusts of wind and peacocks howling plaintively in the background. I was coming off a bad breakup – I spent most of my 20s coming off a bad breakup – and I was in a pensive mood. I would, I had decided a few weeks before, become a Person Who Meditates. This three-day solo retreat was my first big step towards that goal, and this particular moment, in that frozen chapel, was its fulcrum.

Seven years later, I can say with some confidence that I am never going to be a Person Who Meditates. I am, however, a person who sits down to meditate and then bursts into song/dance/wild howls/scribbled bits of poetry instead.

I am, as it turns out, rather happy with this turn of events. And if I could pinpoint a single moment that launched me in this direction, I’d choose that one, on my 29th birthday: Hovering half-frozen on the tip of a meditation cushion, staring through a pane-less window at a row of conifer trees flinging themselves with almost destructive abandon into the gale-force wind.

Movement. That’s what I saw.

Dance.

Air and earth. A meeting of opposites – quite literally an unstoppable force and an immovable object – crafting this ever-changing tableau. This wild beauty. Giving and grabbing and buffeting one another, neither winning nor compromising. Fierce. Elemental. Also: Yielding. Adapting. Made by the other – for what would wind be without earth to fling itself against, and how many landscapes would never have come to pass without the guiding hand of air?

Now here, I thought to myself, is true romance.

So I abandoned my attempt at meditation and began to hum instead. I tried to match my voice with the multi-tonal whistle of the wind, feeling its reverberations in my throat, feeling my body respond and gradually begin to dissolve into the vastness around me. I became a single string on the massive harpsichord of life; a tiny candle in a cathedral full of flames. That thing I had been fruitlessly trying to achieve with meditation – that stilling, that ridding of the monkey mind – now settled over me quite naturally and for a moment I felt the relief of being finally free of myself.

After a while, still singing, I began to address the Earth. How do you expose yourself so bravely? I hummed. How can you stand losing bits of yourself to the air? How do you know when it’s damage, and when it’s simply change?

And if, over time, every rock and tree becomes a grain of sand and that grain of sand is swept away until nothing of your landscape remains the same, then how do you even know what you are? Which part of all these parts is YOU?

And aren’t you scared?

The Earth responded in a susurration of needles landing and lifting ceaselessly from the ground:

Everything everything everything everything everything.

I sang and sang and listened and listened. And a gentle decision slotted into place within me: This would be my goal. To seek relationships in which we might become the earth and the air. Finding, somehow, ways to move each other without relinquishing our own natures. Being radically changed by our points of contact yet always becoming more of ourselves. Adaptation through dance, rather than obligation.

There would always be violence, I knew. Hurricanes cause gashes in the surface of the earth. Earthquakes birth storms.

Violence, but not damage.

Damage is a point of view, the Earth prodded. I cannot be damaged, only changed. I always return to myself.

Everything everything everything everything everything.

I had little interest in astrology back then; knew nothing of my own birth chart. Two years later, when I started learning about it, I discovered myself to be a Gemini rising with a Virgo sun and mars. Gemini: Mutable air. Virgo: Mutable earth.

The dance is within me. The violence is within me. The return to myself is always also an ending. I am the shale sliding down the banks of a donga, sharp-edged and torrential, facetious as a breeze. I go to war with myself and win and lose every time, and grieve and celebrate as if these are the same thing. I am frightened of death yet I am drawn to it. I know – I have always known – that becoming is nothing other than dissolving. I seek out experiences that remind me of that.

Windblown selfie with conifers, circa 2021

I am made of everything. But on this earthly plane, I cannot be made of everything all at once. I am first scared, then amused, then angry, then sad-happy. I am young, then less young, then old. Sometimes I feel the breath of Life itself flowing through my veins; sometimes I am a grumpy blob of flesh stuck interminably in traffic. Sometimes I remember, mostly I forget. Throughout it all, I dance with my selves, past present future. I grieve who I thought I’d become. I laugh at who I’m turning out to be. I think about my many deaths, and I flinch, and I gasp at the beauty of it.

Now that is true romance: This endless dance with my own spiky bits and composting soul, my rotten leaves, my windblown brain.

Death is fertile. It is a becoming. And becoming is sexy because it is so vital, so very alive.

Endings are deeply sexy.

That is the wisdom of mutable signs.

Mutable signs appear at the end of a season. Here in the Southern Hemisphere, Pisces heralds the end of summer, Virgo the end of winter. Gemini the end of autumn, Sagittarius the end of spring. They straddle the liminal space between sloughing off and quickening. They are filled with days of unpredictable weather, hot spells, bergwinds, flash freezes, wonder and loss. They make promises they don’t intend to keep (they rely on the cardinal signs to do that on their behalf, soon after.)

This year, they are also where our eclipses are happening, specifically in Virgo and Pisces. On top of that, Saturn and Neptune – planets of reality and dream, respectively – are doing a last tour of Pisces before moving away early next year. 2025, if you didn’t already know that, is a year of endings.

Octavia Butler said it best: God is change. This year, we feel that. The awareness of it begins to seep into our bones.

Change is also very, very hard. Navigating it demands skill, which can be learnt, and intuition – a certain adeptness, a subtle instinct for death and rebirth that all of us do have, fortunately, to some degree. We all have mutable signs in our charts – even with no personal planetary placements there (which is unlikely), mutability forms part of the zodiac, part of the collective body-mind. Death lives in all of us.

To navigate these choppy waters, these times of erosion and resettlement, it helps to tune into the wisdom of the mutable signs. Each of them holds a different yet related kind of knowing. Each represents the mutability of a different element. For me, meditating on the wisdom of mutable air, earth, fire and water breathes courage into my tired muscles. It reminds me to soften instead of resisting. It reminds me of how I already understand these lessons instinctively, because I have seen them play out around me. Nature is full of adaptation, and we are part of nature. We remember how to do this, on a cellular level.

Here is what I am learning from each mutable sign:

Gemini – mutable air

This is the youngest mutable sign in the Zodiac, which, if you think about it, is self-evident – for what could possibly be more youthful than air at its most malleable? The nature of air is to move; even Aquarius, which is fixed air, by definition wants to flow. Mutable air, though… It doesn’t just move, it flirts. This is not the gale force wind of a cold front, nor is it the heavy, fragrant air of a midsummer’s day. No, Gemini is the breeze that whips the hat off your head, then dies down all at once. It is that day that alternates bewilderingly between hot and cold, pushing fleecy clouds in front of the sun just as you’re about to take your jersey off, wildly shaking the leaves of a single tree while leaving its neighbours untouched.

It stirs up buried things and buries others; it scatters seeds, it pollinates. Its touch is everywhere: in the unknown plants sprouting in your flower beds, in the orchids growing seemingly without water, even in the scent of food wafting through empty midnight streets.

Gemini is also the air of phase change (in collaboration with Pisces, which is mutable water): the humid, moisture-laden layer just above the surface of the ocean. The vapour-like spray at the bottom of a waterfall. The wisps of mist being dispelled by the sun in front of your very eyes. And the steam that powers the locomotives of old.

Gemini understands duality. It is committed to the both-and of life, doggedly loyal to everythingness, to the sacredness of questions rather than answers. Make no mistake, though: There is power in its tricksterish manoeuvring. We tend to think of power as blunt force, resistance, single-mindedness. Gemini reminds us that often curiosity can take us further than passion, can last longer, can nourish us for entire lifetimes. Purity is okay, Gemini says, but have you tried variety?

Nourish yourself with Gemini energy when you feel yourself slipping into fundamentalism, when a specific grievance is keeping you up at night, when a problem seems insurmountable, or when you’re feeling too self-righteous for your own good.

How, you ask? The options are unlimited: Debate the merits of Amazonian fire ants with a ten-year-old child. Ask yourself “why?” when you discover something you have a strong emotional response to. Order a different drink at the bar. And, of course, go outside and allow the breeze to tickle your face. Open your arms and pretend for a moment that you’re a human-sized bird. Lick the air. Let it lick you back.

Virgo – mutable earth

Of all the elements, earth is the least obviously mutable. For earth, transformation is a task, rather than an effortless state of being. Change asks of earth to surrender something of its natural stability, its very shape, in this process of becoming. Therefore earthy mutability is a sober thing, a process of mindful metamorphosis, a deceptively humble transmutation.

It is also absolutely teeming with life. Where is earth at its most changeable? In the compost heap, of course. The wriggling red bodies of dozens of earthworms, the carapaces of tiny beetles, the humming of flies and the rapid flick of a gecko’s tongue as it catches the flies: That’s mutable earth energy. Virgo is all about organic material, about minerals and leaves and dung being digested back into the greater whole, about air pockets and water flow. It’s about the ancient tree that has collapsed in the forest and is now being subsumed with a quiet kind of violence into the moss-covered floor.

Mutable earth is also about how quartzite and marble are formed – incrementally, with the application of immense heat and pressure. Virgo knows that patience is not a virtue, it is a necessity. This too shall pass, Virgo says, but you might not see it come to pass. Level ground becomes a riverbed and boulders become sand, but it will take time, and many, many deaths. But take a closer look at those deaths and you will see untold lives play out in front of you, in vibrant, minuscule detail.

Tune into the wisdom of Virgo when the world is breaking your heart, when you’re wondering how your small actions could even matter, when the big picture becomes too big. Tune into the wisdom of Virgo when you need an ego death. Do so by kicking open a pile of dried animal dung and witnessing the shoots of green beneath it.

Sagittarius – mutable fire

At first glance you’d think that all fire is mutable – flames are, after all, chemical reaction made visible. But the nature of fire is to transform other things while itself remaining essentially the same. What, then, would mutable fire be?

Well... lightning, of course. A massive disparity in electrical charge builds up in the droplets of a thundercloud, until it is so strong that lightning resolves this imbalance in one perfect moment of forked ferocity. Did you know that thunder is the sound of air exploding? That’s Sagittarius energy.

But it doesn’t stop there. The lightning bolt hits the earth and morphs from electrical current into any number of things: a ground current, for instance, or something called a plasma channel, which is when its heat fuses sand and rock together. My personal favourite is latent lightning, which is when the bolt strikes a tree and travels all the way down to its roots. But the tree is robust, full of sap; the air is moist. And so at first it seems as if the lightning made barely any impact. Yet under the surface a process of internal combustion begins. For days you might not see anything, until suddenly the weather turns – the air is drier, the day warmer – and suddenly the tree explodes into flame.

Sagittarius waits, when waiting is what’s needed. It allows the charge to build, and then it releases its flaming arrow right into the heart of the matter. If Gemini is in service to sacred questions (and all questions are sacred), then Sagittarius, in return, is in wholehearted service to the answers. Its version of mutability is to take vast tensions and seemingly impossible paradoxes into its body and fashion something brand new out of them.

Mutable fire moulds itself – and the world around it – to fit a purpose. This is a far more active process than that of any other mutable sign, and yet it is still, at heart, a deeply adaptive way of being.

Fling yourself into Sagittarius energy when your life seems stagnant and in need of reinvention, when your mind feels scattered, or when you need some sacred anger in your day. If thunderstorms are hard to come by, listen to AC/DC instead. Or simply seek out your bluntest friend, ask them for some home truths, and bask in the uncomfortable joy of their perspective (children are also very good for this).

I don’t know who took this picture but I found it in my Whatsapps folder, so uhm, I’m using it

Pisces – mutable water

What can I even say about Pisces? As the oldest sign in the Zodiac, by definition this sign defies definition. Did you notice the water interacting with Gemini’s air, with Virgo’s soil, with Sagittarius’s lightning? That’s Pisces. It’s everywhere.

There’s a Buddhist saying that goes something like “enlightenment is when a wave realises it is the ocean,” and really, that sums it all up. The mutability of water is what allows life on our planet to exist at all.

Of course, therefore, Pisces would also be the sign closest to death. Mutable water knows that death and life are simply different phases. It knows that identity is a beautiful but temporary thing we cling to for safety, and that one body of water can become a myriad different bodies of water without losing an ounce of value in the process. Vitality needs no definition.

Adaptation at a level this well-practised becomes an art form. Pisces is an artist, and endings are its medium.

Dive into Pisces energy when you’re scared, when your heart is heavy with a wordless kind of yearning, or when compassion is threatening to undo you. Go to the ocean and allow the salt water of your body to sing out to the salt water of the sea. Gaze at a cloud. Touch a dew-drenched leaf. Wonderingly taste a droplet of your own sweat.

We’re in a time of endings. But we’ve been here before. Allow nature to remind you how to navigate upheaval, then feel yourself shape-shifting into the creature you need to become for times like these.

Mutable signs invite us to unclench what’s tight, to open our palms, to feel where flow naturally wants to happen. They invite us to dance.

So let’s dance.

