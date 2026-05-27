Severe weather warning for the Garden Route, said multiple WhatsApp messages, my news feed, and worried friends from all across the country. I kept my electronics charged, candles at the ready, enough food for a few days of being stuck at home.

The storm came and passed with nary a flicker of the lights.

Six days later came the second one, and this time I was, of course, woefully unprepared. Within half an hour of its arrival we were without lights, water, reception, and access to the outside world as tree after tree collapsed across our driveway.

It’s three weeks later now; we made it through okay. Our house, on stilts, stands higher than much of the surrounding vegetation; it is also very much the embodiment of ‘bend, don’t break.’ (Sneeze and the house shakes, but storms barely bother it.)

At the time, though… The gusts of wind, some more than 120 km/h, turned every tree into a frenzied breakdancer; I was genuinely worried one might come flying through the windows. A massive Australian blackwood next to the kitchen did crash down rather spectacularly — away from the house, fortunately. Layla kept looking at me to check how worried she should be, so for her sake I kept my cool, and so did she.

I couldn’t work, of course. I couldn’t even check my emails. It was the very first full day this year in which I did no work at all, and it was amazing. (By the second day it was less amazing, by the third even less so.)

I did not miss Google; I did not miss my usual staple of YouTube videos (though I enjoyed our eventual reunion); I did not miss watching movies at night. I read books by flashlight instead and had a guilt-free bath when the water came back on (the Garden Route dam is almost full! We breathe a collective sigh of relief).



Of course the fallout was tremendous. Some of my neighbours are still without power (ours was off for almost seven days). Many people lost their homes; a few people died. If you live somewhere in the Cape provinces you know all this; you’ve felt all this.

As it happens I was reading South Africa’s Survival Guide to Climate Change (2019) by Sipho Kings and Sarah Wild at the time. They warn that climate change hotspots (the Garden Route being one of them) will be hit more and more by extreme weather, cyclone-type storms, and high rainfall that erodes the topsoil instead of seeping through as groundwater. Since this storm, I’ve been sitting with my essential unpreparedness for what is undoubtedly to come. How does one, after all, prepare? Where to even begin? Going solar, getting rainwater tanks… At the rate I’m saving money, I might be able to buy a water tank in 2035. But 2035 is an unknown world.

Storms change the landscape, both within and without. My inner landscape is morphing, expanding; it hasn’t settled on a new shape yet. The forest at my doorstep has done the same and while my psyche feels, at best, like a hatchling bearded dragon, the forest has managed to make art of her denuding.

On the outer edges of the forest are a few massive pines as well as many young alien trees, largely blackwood and blackwattle. These fell over by the hundreds. Inside the forest, though, where only indigenous trees grow, the change is far more subtle. So far I’ve only come across a single uprooted indigenous tree (a Cape saffron).

The paths are strewn with branches, though, and there are new gaps in the canopy. The energy feels inscrutably different — I catch myself pausing along a familiar path to check whether I actually am where I think I am. I didn’t think I had the forest memorised, and yet now that there are branches where there weren’t any before, and new clearings in the thickets, I am as discombobulated as a newborn child. Even the sounds are different somehow — clearly the birds are also still adjusting.

It’s trippy. I walk in a hush, and far slower than I usually do. Layla checks that I’m still behind her, sniffs under a fallen tree, follows a scent trail, then runs back in frustration because I haven’t caught up to her yet.

Getting home is almost impossible unless I’m willing to retrace my footsteps (I’m not), as my usual access points are all blocked by fallen bushes and blackwattles. Every day I try a new route in and out; Layla jumps and crawls over and under and waits incredulously for me on the other side while I huff and puff, trying first one way then another, detaching spider webs and brambles from my clothing as I go. I found a twig in my hair this morning, it must have been there since yesterday afternoon.

What will she do, this forest, if the storms keep coming?

I don’t know, but I do know she has the advantage over the fast-growing Australian encroachers. All her trees have deep roots; they know these clay soils and the winter rains; they know to anchor down. Will that be enough to keep her safe? Perhaps not. Not even the forest can prepare for the unpreparable.

But she’ll adapt. I don’t know what shape that adaptation will take; there will likely be damage — devastation, even. It may be hard to witness.

Still, I have no doubt that, one way or another, this forest will outlast me.