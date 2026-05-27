A Gentle Revolution

A Gentle Revolution

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Selkie Welkie's avatar
Selkie Welkie
May 30

Di native trees dem got deep roots mun!

Lyfe and death, the trees will return. A spark of chaos in the symphony of order.

The *Layla* of the land was enlightening 🐕

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