Everybody has a story. Most of us have many stories, in fact. They pop out of our mouths fully formed after two glasses of wine or around a fire, onto scraps of paper next to the shopping list, as voice notes to our closest friends, as half-written files languishing in old computer folders.

And our stories are worth telling. Human beings need to make art to exist meaningfully. That’s what we do: We tell and retell our stories in jokes, in reminiscences, in text messages, constantly wrestling coherence into our otherwise chaotic lives. We become more creative and more empathic in the telling, and through listening to others’ tales too.

But telling a story well is hard. It takes time, it takes attention, it takes knowledge of the craft. For most of us, somewhere between the idea of the story and the finished product, our narratives stutter to a halt half-written.

I’d like to help you tell yours, because I think your story is unlike anyone else’s, and the world needs to hear it. And I believe that any tale worth telling, is worth telling well.

What I Offer

Developmental Editing (Afrikaans or English)

This is for writers who already have a draft. I read through your manuscript carefully and give detailed feedback on story elements, narrative flow, structure, and cohesion. My focus is not just on what you are saying but how you are saying it. I make suggestions for telling your story with greater clarity and impact, always keeping your vision at the centre. Developmental editing is a collaborative process—how in-depth we go depends on you. Sometimes it takes a month; sometimes half a year.

Ghostwriting or Co-Writing (Afrikaans or English)

Perhaps you have a story, but not the time or inclination to write it yourself. That’s where I come in. I take your memories, ideas, or expertise and shape them into a book, while keeping your voice and unique way of telling intact. This is especially well suited for legacy writing (for instance, an elderly person who wants to capture their life stories) or for self-help/how-to projects. We work closely together, with multiple drafts and regular check-ins, until the final manuscript feels like yours.

Beta Reading/Manuscript Assessment

Think of this as “developmental editing lite.” I read your draft and offer feedback on story elements, pacing, and structure. I highlight what’s working, what isn’t, and make suggestions for improvement, without going as deep into line-by-line edits.

Research, Planning, and Translation

For writers still at the beginning (or in the messy middle) of a project, I can help you gather material, organise your thoughts, plan chapters, or restructure what you already have. I also offer translation and reworking between Afrikaans and English, as well as fact-checking and shaping extra content to fit seamlessly into your existing work.

Why Work With Me

I’ve ghostwritten ten published books, mostly non-fiction.

I am a writer myself, with a published track record in academic writing, poetry, narrative non-fiction, and opinion pieces.

I’m a voracious reader with a deep knowledge of genres, especially Fantasy and Science Fiction (SFF). I also have degrees in Communication Studies, Afrikaans and Dutch (with a strong focus on literature), and Applied Linguistics, all of which deal closely with writing.

I’ve taught academic writing at university level and have been working in editing, translation, and copywriting for more than 15 years.

One important note: I vastly prefer working with a person in a collaborative way, instead of zooming in on details alone. Therefore I don’t often do basic line editing and proofreading alone, where the emphasis is solely on fixing your grammar and spelling. Instead, my approach is to look at the bones and the heartbeat of your narrative, and on supporting you as the storyteller throughout the process.

If you’d like to work together, or if you’re unsure which service would best suit your project, let’s start with a conversation. Send me an email at rishalotter@gmail.com, or use the contact form on this Substack. Tell me a little bit about your story and where you are in the process, and I’ll get back to you with thoughts, options, and next steps.

Your story matters. Let’s make sure it’s told well.