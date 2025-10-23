Springtime in the Garden Route: Birds singing at all hours of the night, weird weather, unusual bugs, baby leaves sprouting on the tree marking my dog’s grave.

Some joys are site-specific.

But others I can share with you:

Read (online)

Azille Coetzee’s Substack newsletter, How Should a Person Be, is probably the only one I immediately open when I’m notified she’s put a new post out. I’m envious of the simplicity of her writing style, and I deeply relate to every single one of her essays. Her newest post is about kissing and it’s fantastic (the post – but also, kissing).

Read (books)

I don’t usually enjoy Gothic literature, but every now and then I try something from the genre because it feels like surely, surely, books that straddle the everyday and the creepy, that question morality and deal in ambiance and suggestion should be right up my alley. And finally, I’ve found one I absolutely LOVED. Hungerstone, by Kat Dunn, is a classic vampire tale retelling. It is also queer, feminist, and very sexy.

Watch

Youtuber Kathrin’s speaking style took me a while to get used to, perhaps simply because I’m so used to overenthusiastic American narrators, but her content is always stellar. Her newest video, which is about hope and how to keep it alive, nourished my soul.

Listen

I recently discovered Swedish duo Gidge’s music and I cannot stop listening. It’s electronic music infused with organic sounds, spacious and melancholy yet compulsively danceable. I had a hard time deciding which song to share with you but here’s one of many that I loved.

Nature

I’ve written before about the genet who comes into our kitchen. I get well-priced avos from a local shop so we have them year-round, and recently I realised the genet has an avocado obsession. She picks the peels from the for-compost bucket on the kitchen counter, and every morning I have to wade through the pile of onion peels and teabags spilled everywhere in her frantic search for more of the yum. She also leaves empty avo shells and tooth-marked pips all around the yard, so soon we might have a bunch of trees coming up. So far I haven’t been able to find any research or bloggers that comment on this phenomenon, so I don’t know if it’s an all-genets thing or specific to ours, but it’s hilarious and adorable.

Nurture

Pelargoniums – colloquially called geraniums – are amazing. They’re indigenous to South Africa but are loved all over the world, hardy, easy to propagate, and usually medicinal. I have five kinds growing in my garden, one of which is a fluffy mint-flavoured one, two of which are bright red, one of which I took from a forest walk, and then my favourite: black pelargonium ( “kalwerbossie” in Afrikaans). This one is dainty but easy to grow, works wonderfully as a hardy groundcover, and its flowers are a startling purple-black.

Eat

Chicken adobo, as introduced to me by delightful chef and Youtuber Sohla El-Waylly, is my current go-to when I want to cook something easy and reliably delicious. (The recipe calls for coconut vinegar but I use a mix of apple cider vinegar and lemon juice because I actually have those in my kitchen.) You’ll find the recipe about halfway through the video but watch the entire thing, it’s great.

Wander the Wilderness

On the off-chance you’re in Wilderness or surrounds, Fairy Knowe Backpackers has been revamping its Sunday market and it’s both cozy and fun. I’ve been doing astrology readings there and in between readings I wander the stalls eating kimchi wraps, looking at cool art, and chatting with the other stall-holders, many of whom happen to be friends as well. This is everything I love about living in a small town.

Read (news)

It’s been our driest winter in a while, and now, in late spring, the rain STILL hasn’t come. But there might be light at the end of the tunnel: La Nina is headed our way. I don’t know how much the Garden Route will actually be affected by this, but at least farmers in the northern parts of SA have some good rains to look forward to this summer.

I love a good find, so please, drop me a comment with your own most recent delights. Let’s spread the joy like avo on toast; life’s too weird not to.