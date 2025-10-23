I’m trying this new thing here on my astrology page: writing horoscopes. Let me tell you, it feels pretty weird and vulnerable (which, you know, we’re in Scorpio season so weird and vulnerable is pretty much the thing right now). I’ve been doing forecasts for a while, but generalising big themes down to the twelve signs without losing a sense of truth feels like an exhilarating tightrope walk. So if these briefs speak to you, I’d love it if you’d let me know, as I’m still deciding whether they will become a feature or not.

I also wrote an entire essay about the mythos and poetry of Scorpio season, which you can find here.

Okay so we’re in Scorpio season. What that means is that the sun is currently moving through the sign of Scorpio (at least, according to Hellenistic astrology). I wrote about Scorpio season in this post, if you’d like to know more about the poetics and meaning of this time. The summary is that this season signifies rebirth but also survival, challenge but also celebration. It highlights themes of depth, tenacity, and power. Where these themes will be most active for you depends on your rising sign (not your sun sign, as most pop astrology would have you believe). Other events, such as the movements of other planets, new and full moons – all of these also add texture and focus to certain areas of your life.

In light of that, some important events in Scorpio season:

22 October (so yesterday, at time of publishing this): Neptune retrograde re-entered Pisces (actually this happened a few hours before Scorpio season officially started, but it’s close enough to be really significant). It will stay in Pisces until end of January 2026, hanging out with Saturn which is currently also in Pisces for a final time before moving on. Both these slow-moving planets spent a long time in Pisces before briefly moving into Aries earlier this year – now, back in Pisces, they’re revisiting old lessons. Which Piscean themes were really highlighted for you in 2022-2024 (and even before?) Prepare to dive once more into that fray.

5 November: Full moon happens in Taurus, opposing the sun in Scorpio.

8 November: Uranus retrograde re-enters Taurus. It will stay in Taurus until late April 2026. Like Neptune and Saturn, Uranus is now revisiting older themes for a few months before shaking off that bullish energy next year. Which Taurus themes were restructured for you in the past few years? Expect some final cabinet reshuffles in those areas.

9 November until 29 November: Mercury retrogrades through Sagittarius and Scorpio, and on 20 November, right at the end of Scorpio season, there will be a Mercury cazimi (i.e. Mercury conjoining the sun).

20 November: New moon happens in Scorpio (in conjunction with Mercury in Scorpio).

All our slow-moving planets are retrograde right now, and soon, our celestial messenger (Mercury) will be too. In the meantime, Mars, Scorpio’s ruler, will be hanging out first in its home sign, Scorpio, then in Sagittarius, adding some fiery flair to an otherwise watery time. As for Venus, first she will be happily travelling through Libra, adding a backdrop of beauty and justice to it all, but about halfway through this season she’ll move into Scorpio as well and contribute to its mounting intensity.

Jupiter is currently in Cancer (another water sign), so throughout this month the sun, Mercury, and Venus will make multiple trines (120 degree aspects) to it. To me that’s a positive note: Things might get gnarly by the end of this season but at least Jupiter is lending us its fortitude, its optimism.

In general, there will be a LOT of watery things happening this month, i.e. a lot of emotions, since Saturn, Neptune, the sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and the new moon are all travelling through in water signs.

The Garden Route is in a severe drought right now, so I’m hoping all this metaphorical water might get tangible too. Either way: Let it rain!

Your brief, according to your rising sign:

Aries rising ♈

Behind anger, if we’re willing to look, there is often sadness. Even if – especially if – you’re not much of a weeper, experiment with shades of melancholy this month. Watch a sad movie, write a letter to your childhood self, and, in particular, see if you can let the heat of frustration and pent-up movement turn into some potent waterworks instead.

Don’t go into debt – if your money runs low, rather get creative about how to generate income. Revisit work and moneymaking ideas you had in 2023, 2024 and early 2025: Can you build on these? Can you find the sweet spot between steady and innovative to build yourself a life that won’t be shaken by every storm?

By the end of this month you may be having quite a dynamic and sexy time, but watch out for miscommunications in the areas of your life where your energy overlaps with others’. Play with mutual chemistry without signing a binding contract. Lean into connection and even some energetic tug-of-wars without rushing into commitments.

Much of what you do this month, and in the next few months, may not be visible to the world or even to yourself. Liminal spaces aren’t your comfort zone, but you’ve spent a lot of time there these past years, and this is the final stretch. If you approach your shadow work with a willingness to go deep and even feel existentially uncomfortable, you’ll have the tools to build something visibly beautiful by next year.

Taurus rising ♉

While you might usually experience yourself as constant and reliable, you’re not immune to changing your mind or discovering new things about yourself. Over the last few years, your understanding of who you are may have broadened or been shaken – this month, expect those shake-ups to get revisited, particularly where your self-concept overlaps with your most significant relationships.

Plainly stated: Your significant other(s) might trigger some big reactions in you this month. Be careful with your words, especially during conflict. Avoid making big promises or big accusations. Instead, try to identify why you get triggered, and how that feels in your body. You’re being invited to soften into self-compassion.

Let your closest friendships and daily rituals nourish you. Double down on your healthy routines, write doable to-do lists, get cosy with your daily life. The everyday is sacred, and never more so than now.

The networks and community you built over the last few years, even if you haven’t paid that much attention to them over the past months, are coming into focus again. Next year you’ll be digging around in your most shadowy self and you’ll need your community to have your back, so use this time to make sure it’s sturdy.

Gemini rising ♊

You’ve been overhauling huge parts of your life this year, particularly in the areas of home, career, community, and self-concept. In fact, you may be so used to this transformation train forging full steam ahead that slowing it down feels nearly impossible. Well, this month you need to do the nearly impossible: Slow it way, waaaaay down. Pull the handbrake if you need to.

Focus on sleep, food, exercise. Focus on working well rather than working hard. Listen to your body. Identify where your energy is flagging, and rest your nervous system. You’ll need all your mental and physical acumen soon – in 2026 the makeover continues. For now, eat your vegetables.

You probably also went through something of a spiritual and psychological revolution these last few years. This month, there is more work asking to be done here, but it’s fun work. Ponder the nature of consciousness. Revisit all the healing work you’ve done. In particular, lean on and respect your mind-body connection.

Resist the temptation to worry about money – you’ve put good structures in place, and they will hold. Instead, take a good look at your public offering and plans for your career. Do they reflect your ideals? And are they feasible? Reconsider, revise, and dream a little, too. Then just do the next right thing, trusting that your past self laid the groundwork.

Cancer rising ♋

The start of this year was probably particularly hard on you, but if you haven’t yet: You can unclench now. Feel what wants to flow – water is your friend, and never more so than this month. Cry, and swim, and jump in puddles, and then make beautiful things from all the watery revelations you’ve been having.

The childlike parts of your life – your actual children and your inner child, your romances, your creative pursuits – are asking for some attention. Resolve whatever tensions arise in these areas with sprinklings of wonder and gratitude. Make art for your own pleasure. Go out and play. This is transformative work.

Some details might fall by the wayside this season, so make sure to keep a record of your creations: Back up the photos of your kids, jot down the lyrics to that song you wrote even if you think you have it fully memorised. But also don’t take yourself too seriously, and don’t sweat the small stuff. Not everything needs to be part of some Grand Plan.

Travel, learning, and some armchair philosophising are also in the cards for you over the next couple of months. Be open to new friendships from unexpected avenues. Lean into these, because next year your career will be front and centre, and you’ll want to bring a replenished and holistic self to it.

Leo rising ♌

If your home life or your family is making you hot under the collar, don’t try to force a solution. Instead, use this opportunity to revisit and negotiate your own needs and boundaries, your fears and desires – the hotspots of intensity in your inner life that make this journey so interesting.

Be wise with your words, and thorough in your arrangements. If things do inevitably get lost in translation, particularly in matters close to home, try to channel some excess steam into creative projects or career plans.

You may also feel a renewed pull towards deep engagement with others: Energetic exchanges, power play, friction – or more prosaically, overlapping financial interests. This theme has cropped up for you many times over the last few years, so just hold on to that sturdy self-awareness you’ve been cultivating, and follow your truth.

There are breakthroughs to be had for you this season, particularly in the push and pull between private and public self. Solitude can be an unexpected refuge for you in this process. You contain multitudes – don’t be afraid to plumb your own depths and engage with the shadowy things that come up.

Virgo rising ♍

This next month, you may have to submit to slightly more chaos than you’d prefer. Especially in areas where you’re used to being on top of things: Your routines, your to-do list, your communications, and your home. Although it might not be your preferred medium, surrender is an art form, and this season you get to perfect it.

You’ve been rethinking how you do relationships for a while, and for the next few months there will be a renewed focus on that. Your approach to commitment in particular is being put under the microscope: Does it reflect your highest good? Also, is it practically feasible? Analyse away, but don’t forget to play too.

If over the last few years you learned an unexpected skill, travelled somewhere you never saw yourself going, or suddenly deepened your spiritual path, these themes may come up again now. Cement the lessons you’ve learned so they become an unquestionable part of you – next year you’ll find yourself using your new spiritual and mental agility to overhaul your career path too.

Community is a powerful source of joy for you right now. Use the strong networks you’ve established, and, if it feels safe and good to do so, work on de-armouring your heart even further.

Libra rising ♎

It’s time to get up close and personal with your finances. Specifically, you’re being invited to reconsider and recalibrate your beliefs and fears about money, self-worth, labour, and your ability to secure your future.

Thinking about finances doesn’t have to be scary, though. Your career is evolving and the seeds you plant now will flourish soon. But first, you’ll have to take a sober look at your current situation. Have you been doing the same thing over and over again, hoping for different results? Have you been hoping to resolve your worries by simply working even harder? If so, stop. Take a breath. Ground. Nurture your nervous system as many times as it takes – and this month, it may take a few.

Other people may also be a surprising boon to you in this time. Consider creative partnerships, co-ops, stokvels, or simple energetic exchanges as a way to sustainably replenish your coffers. Your energy is finite, but the universe is not. What might collaborating with all of life itself look like?

You’ve been stretched and challenged in the domain of work and effort for a few years now, and finally you’re in the home stretch. Apply the lessons you’ve learned, establish your very own work rhythm, and keep listening to your body. You’ve got this.

Scorpio rising ♏

Don’t get too attached to any one idea of yourself, because this month will remind you again and again that you are always in the process of changing. Bend rather than break; adapt, innovate, and breathe through any tense moments. You know, more than most, that discomfort does not equal damage.

While for the last six months there may have been an increased focus on your work, health, and energy, the rest of this year is inviting you to revisit how and where you find joy. Making creative expression and childlike play part of your daily life will sustain you far into the future.

Your committed partnerships are also being placed under the microscope for a few months. However, you’re probably feeling an increased sense of curiosity and wanderlust these days, so use that as well as your innate playfulness to innovatively resolve whatever relational shake-ups come your way.

All your life, you’ve been told that you’re “intense.” This Scorpio season, it’s time you explore what that concept really means: You have an immense ability to meet the fulness of life without flinching. You have honed this ability relentlessly, and it will stand you in good stead all your life. This month, plant your flag in this bedrock, and fiercely celebrate who you are becoming.

Sagittarius rising ♐

You’re revisiting – and will soon be concluding – whatever restructuring you did over the past couple of years in the areas of work, health and routines. Use this time to cement the lessons you’ve learned about what your body needs, how to sustainably manage your time, and how to marry effort and joy. Next year the focus will shift towards creativity and relationships, and you’ll want to be well-resourced for that.

Another aspect of your life soon to shift, after one last big push, is that of home and family. Use the next month to investigate what belonging means to you, and what your ideal home life might look like. Don’t be discouraged when there are setbacks in your domestic goals – this Scorpio season is for envisioning, and soon visible changes will follow.

The sense of old lessons being revisited, especially when you thought they’d been concluded, may bring up some frustration in you. This month is asking you to sit with that frustration and even play with it a little. Have a chat with your shadow, when you encounter it – you might learn powerful things about yourself.

Although your life isn’t uncomplicated, a growing sense of resilience and hope is taking root within you. In particular, the investments you have made in others’ lives are paying off in both tangible and energetic ways. Relish the dynamic and supportive interactions you’re having with key people in your life.

Capricorn rising ♑

Fostering community and healthy interdependence can feel out of your comfort zone. This month you’re being challenged to revisit how you engage with your networks, and particularly how you ask for support. Do you shy away from showing vulnerability? Don’t force anything, but consider where you could deepen your community connections.

This renewed focus on your broader networks may bring some growing pains, but you’re being supported through it by your immediate environment: daily routines, interactions with your nearest and dearest, lists and short-term plans, reflection, habits and rituals. Deep joy can be mined from the mundane.

In the last few years your creative process and ideals have probably been significantly rearranged. Now you’re being asked to revisit this area one more time. To do that, spend time with children, and also with your inner child. Get weird and silly about what you put into the world. Let your art reflect your inner rebel.

Another source of nutrition for you right now, and stretching into next year, is the domain of your partnerships. Whether in the form of romantic relationships or long-standing friendships, the optimism and growth you’re experiencing here can feed into the work you’re doing in other areas of your life.

Aquarius rising ♒

Your axis of public and private self is rumbling. Leadership roles, public identity, your vocation and long-term goals – all of these are under revision. Miscommunications are quite likely right now, so speak with care and avoid making big promises. Your work in the world is changing shape, but first you’ll need to do some excavations.

You are not being asked to abandon the mission, but rather to slow your pace and re-imagine the path. Yes, expansive vision – and corresponding impatience with detail – is part of your approach, but this month, yielding to a slower, deeper tempo is the more powerful spiritual practice.

There is strong support available for you in the domain of actual effort and physicality: the sweat of your brow, the way you treat your nervous system, the optimisation of labour and health. Use it. Disciplined daily habits are the scaffolding for the future you’re moving towards.

For the next couple of months, quietly plan and dream around money and material resources. Get your finances in order; refine your values. You are in the last chapter of testing what you’ve built these past few years – make sure it can stand before next year shifts the focus to what you do with all that capital, literal and psychic.

Pisces rising ♓

You’re being invited again to redraw your sense of self: what you can hold, what you can’t, where your power is, where your limits are. Themes from early this year may resurface, not to exhaust you but to allow you to answer with more maturity. Use this time to lay a deep foundation of self-awareness and self-regard.

For the next six months there is genuine luck and optimism in the realms of creativity, children and inner-child work, and any process of re-parenting yourself. The better you know yourself, the braver and more alive your expression becomes. Make a habit of delight.

There are also some meaningful shifts in your relationship to travel, learning, and philosophy. New interests may sprout up and lead you once again towards how you are reconstructing your identity. Follow these sparks, even when they challenge your sense of self.

On the other end of that axis you are also revisiting the mundane areas: daily life, local environment, short-range plans, and time management. One last overhaul is required here to make the everyday frictionless, so that your creative dreams can more easily be birthed.

To summarise: This is a time for deep reflection, and also for getting weird. There are wobbles ahead, but in the long run they will strengthen our foundations. Let’s get creative with our lives.