Did you know that dogs go through a teenage phase?

I had been aware, vaguely, that somewhere between the puppy stage and the grown-dog stage there would be such a thing as dog adolescence. But the last time I had a puppy I was 12 years old and wholly absorbed in my own existential angst. I have no recollection of any mood swings except mine. Also, said puppy was a Labrador.

Layla, on the other hand, is what we call a pavement special — as ethnically ambiguous as they come, although it doesn’t stop everyone (myself included) from endlessly trying to guess her breed. German Shepherd, probably, given her colouring, but save for the odd bit of herding instinct she has none of the dogged loyalty and willingness to be trained that I associate with the breed. Husky, yes — needs to run, preferably while chasing something. Digs. Sheds. Whines and yips and groans expressively (I’ve had four dogs; she is the first to talk almost as much as I do). And Africanis, maybe? She has that nerviness, the perky ears, the body language of a dog finely attuned to invisible signals.

Whatever the genetic blend, the net result is a dog who rolls her eyes at me. And flounces. And gets her feelings hurt multiple times a day. She’s terrified of other dogs, or plays them to death, or growls when they come near her things, or ignores them — and I never know which it will be.

She reads me so attentively that every tiny shift in my vocal pitch causes a complete discombobulation in her experience of the world. If I’m worried, she’s distraught. If I’m excited, she gets the zoomies. And she is also, at various moments throughout the day, vocally disappointed in me and everyone and everything life has to offer.

Having a dog is so commonplace. Everyone and their aunt has one. Yet every dog is such a world unto itself, so profoundly complicated, that it astounds me that we bring them into our lives so blithely, again and again. We spend half an hour at the shelter and come home with an entire person for whom we then become responsible for at least a decade. They say courage is just stupidity with better marketing and I cannot disagree.

I have no regrets, of course. Without stupidity my life would have been far emptier.

On to other titbits:

I launched another newsletter about a month ago, if you missed it. It’s all about books, so if you’re an avid reader — especially of fiction — do check it out. So far, I’ve published a list of my favourite books of the year there, and launched a project where I read and discuss South African fiction. Coming up: a rant about The Guardian’s list of 100 Best Books Ever, my thoughts on various novels I read recently, and also a few book lists and recommendations.

I think it’s a particularly nice newsletter to check out if you’re looking to dive into a specific genre but don’t know where to start — I read a lot of fantasy, sci-fi, crime thrillers, and literary fiction in particular, so I can point you in various wonderful directions.

Visit my other newsletter

Then, last week, as I was recording my way through a few extremely detailed astrological birth charts for various clients, I thought to myself: Wow, this feels exactly like recording a podcast episode. I really miss doing that.

Wish I had the time.

Wait.

What if I turned this into a podcast?

I’ve been wanting to get my podcast going again, but as mentioned, finding the time has been near-impossible. Instead, astrology has become my major creative outlet. Every birth chart and forecast feels like I’m writing a personalised essay, but also a bit like slam poetry — I weigh up every word in real time, discover new connections and metaphors as they tumble out my mouth, find myself gesturing wildly in front of my mic. It’s hard, exhilarating work.

What if I shared that with more people than my individual customers?

I mulled this over for a while and I think I’ve hit on something that could work: community birth chart readings. I record a birth chart reading, same way I always do it, but instead of sending it to the client alone, I publish it as a podcast episode (with the client’s permission, of course, and keeping their details private).

In essence the client would be sponsoring a podcast episode, while getting something valuable out of it too. I’d get to combine some of my work with my creative pursuits. (Next: to find a way to turn developmental editing work into a podcast episode.) People — sceptics and enthusiasts alike — would get to learn about astrology in a practical way. And because I’d be monetising my creativity, instead of having to squeeze it into the cracks between various freelance hustles, I could make the readings cheaper too.

So: I’ve launched a Ko-fi page. If you didn’t know, Ko-fi is a bit like Patreon but more flexible. I can sell products and commissions over there, poll my audience, make posts, get tipped, even get regular supporters like on Patreon. Basically, it’s a nice place for my various offerings to live, especially since Substack doesn’t let South Africans monetise their work.

I’m not leaving Substack; I love it here. But Ko-fi is my shopfront, basically. It’s where you can buy a birth chart reading (private or podcast), tip me if you like what I do, suggest specific podcast episodes or articles, and see everything I make and write, all in one place. Every essay I write here will be linked there, plus there are polls and pics and what-have-yous.

Please come say hi! Especially if you’re astrology-curious, but also if you’re not. I’d love to know what people want, and reach some kind of critical mass that allows me to get this experiment rolling. You don’t have to spend any money — just vote in a poll, send me your thoughts, or simply follow me over there without having to fork out any money. And if you do want to get a birth chart reading anyway, then that is an affordable way to do so.

Visit my Ko-fi page

It is a clear and icy Monday; although we’re approaching noon, my hands are still almost too cold to type. I’m going to make myself a cup of coffee and sit somewhere in a patch of sun until I’ve thawed, next to the geckos who are doing much the same. The sunbirds, despite the cold, are frolicking from treetop to treetop.

It rained last night and this morning I saw that the first of the poppies I’ve planted have broken through the soil. Solstice has come and gone and from now on every day is just a smidgen longer than the previous. I am cold, but I’m happy.

Stay snug, friends. Until next time.