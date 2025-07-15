When I developed an interest in astrology about six years ago, I thought this would go the way most of my interests do: I’d read a couple books, learn some interesting things, and then move on. To my surprise, the more I learnt, the more I wanted to learn. In contrast with other personality models I’ve been interested in (Myers-Briggs, the DISC model, even the Enneagram), astrology offers a breathtaking wealth of imagery, archetypes, and metaphors. It provides a language through which we can come to know and love ourselves. And it is surprisingly accurate.

Two short courses, about two dozen books, and a myriad podcasts later, I started doing birth chart readings and forecasts for friends and family in 2023. I’ve since been honing my craft and adjusting my approach as I came to understand this system more and more.

In June of 2025, I decided to make it official: I’m an astrologer. I read birth charts. I love this work, and I take it seriously, the way you might take a slowly unfolding dance or a love affair seriously—because it’s both those things.

I use a whole sign, Hellenistic approach—basically, traditional Western astrology as derived from Greek and Babylonian systems. My approach is grounded, story-rich, and surprisingly practical. It doesn’t predict whether you’ll meet a tall dark stranger (though hey, anything’s possible), but it does reveal your innate patterns: how you’re wired, what themes tend to repeat, where the tensions lie, and what gifts or challenges seem to ask for your attention again and again.

My birth chart readings are both audio and written. You’ll receive a roughly 60-minute audio recording, as well as a detailed PDF of about 8–12 pages. In the written portion I try to be as clear, honest, and un-fluffy as possible, while still honouring the mystery and strangeness of the psyche.

If you opt for the forecast option, you’ll also get a few additional recordings and notes outlining the most important transits and time periods for the year ahead—tailored specifically to your chart, not just the general weather.

Pricing:

R750 for a full birth chart reading

R1200 for a birth chart plus forecast

Lower-cost or abbreviated readings (like short written summaries) can be arranged—just ask.

Whether you’re brand new to astrology or already fluent in your own planetary archetypes, my goal is to offer something that feels useful, illuminating, and maybe even a little bit magical. Something that gives language to the things you’ve always half-known about yourself.

If you’re curious or want to book a reading, just reply to my Substack, drop me an email, or DM me on Instagram. I would love to hear from you.

What people have been saying:

“Risha took my birth chart and told me things about myself that I knew, but forgot about. Reminded me who I was and also reminded me of the innate power I possess within/ She has a unique ability to explain your chart in such a way that you walk away with absolute clarity.” - Noelene

“I found the insights from Risha's birth chart reading not only very relatable and practical, but life-changing. I asked her to focus mostly on my career path as I am experiencing a pull towards something new but I couldn't really define exactly what I wanted and how to get it. The reading gave me new perspectives and highlighted opportunities I had not considered before and it helped me to understand myself and my mission in a defined way. It gave me the insights I need to take actionable steps to take to become more aligned with my true calling.

I find myself returning to the reading when I'm journaling for support and guidance on this new path I'm carving out for myself. I did not journal before, but the reading prompted me to do so and this really helps integrate everything I'm learning and exploring, while processing what's holding me back.” – Elizabeth

“Absolutely next level! 🌟

Risha Lötter is in a league of her own - deeply intuitive, insightful, and incredibly precise. We got birth chart readings for the whole family, and were absolutely amazed! Risha puts an incredible amount of care into a reading, and delivers them with so much warmth. The way she articulates what she finds is nothing short of brilliant - her words flow with clarity, depth, and grace, and each of her readings has been profoundly moving.” – Katja