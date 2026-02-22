A Gentle Revolution

A Gentle Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Coleman's avatar
Jessica Coleman
2d

Since we had this conversation, I've also been sitting with it. A recent dialogue I participated in spoke of the seat of the soul (dantien Chakra) and that living from this energy (of course in connection to your heart, head etc too) brings forth a life that is SO FOR YOU. I deeply resonate with this.

I think this is twofold for me - one, the courage to allow this alignment, to let your soul speak of what it is here to experience, and in embodying this the things not meant for you naturally fall away; and two, the TRUST and SURRENDER needed to ALLOW those things to come to you.

We were raised to think that we need to DO in order to make things happen. Tie that into the moral obligations of our nuanced existence here in South Africa, I understand why this is the expectation. But what if we need to BE? Be more of ourselves to allow those experiences/people/things flow into our life? The more I hold this for myself, the more I am lit up by what I encounter. I don't actively look for them, they find me.

We all have affinities and callings. Some feel the urge to protest, to enact change, to break down barriers. That is beautiful. I am called to focus on my practise of living closer and closer in alignment with my own soul, and show up integrally in my immediate encounters. My soul wants to focus on quietly building what comes after the injustices of this world.

Perhaps our journey is not to reach outside of our alignment to make an impact, but to expand our energy within our own alignment. As we become stronger, the encounters we need to contribute to will cross our paths. And contrary to popular belief - Every moment, every word spoken, contributes towards the whole. We do not have to take responsibility for the whole thing, just the aspects that come across our path

And those aspects, when adding our presence and integrity, also contribute to the very same healing. Like the Buddhist concept of "dedicating the merit" of a conversation, we don't have to reach thousands of souls with a message for that message to be known. Each tiny encounter ripples...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Risha Lötter
Melanie Carstens's avatar
Melanie Carstens
3d

Wonderful timing - I was just listening to Alan Watts speaking about 'Fake Virtue' yesterday. You post hits the spot - thank you! x

Reply
Share
2 replies by Risha Lötter and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Risha Lötter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture