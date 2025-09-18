This post is a translated version of the original Afrikaans essay, which was published by Klyntji.com. Head over there for the original.

Journal of an Incomer

This morning I awake cradling a nameless sorrow in my body. I throw open all the doors to my house, fix myself a cup of coffee, and go and sit on the deck with the forest unfurling before me. It’s winter, but after a string of rainy days the forecast predicts that today will be blazing hot. Already a warm wind is tumbling through the rooms; when it dies down momentarily between gusts the dawn chorus of birds echoes crystal clear through the trees. Wood-hoopoe, Chorister robin, Knysna turaco, Narina trogon, turtle dove, fiscal shrike, African stonechat, drongo, black-headed oriole, sunbird. And others, so many others whose names I don’t know, small, drab birds with big attitudes, flocks of chattering troublemakers, mischievous mimickers, gossiping chatterboxes. The air is alive with avian conversations.

The nameless sorrow swells beyond my chest and climbs into my throat; it tendrils toward the forest and the forest embraces it.

I’ve learned this much: This wordless thing in my body that feels like longing is something sacred. It isn’t fear or depression or even loneliness, it isn’t a problem to be solved – it’s an awareness of eternity. And when the feeling grows too large for me to carry alone, then there’s only one thing to do: To go somewhere I can also hear it echo outside myself. And so, when I’m done writing here, I’ll take a walk in the forest, and I will sit on a rock beside the stream at the bottom of the gorge, pressing my feet into the water. For a long while I’ll watch the tadpoles there; eventually the frogs will grow used to me and nonchalantly draw closer. Perhaps a woodpecker will begin to hammer relentlessly into the soft flesh of a yellowwood tree above my head until flakes of sawdust drift down onto my head. Certainly a turaco will come to investigate, hopping from branch to branch to spy on me with tilted head.

I’m no good at sitting still – never have been, and the frenetic twitchiness of our dopamine-chasing society has only made it worse. Therefore I’ll grow restless, begin to study a mushroom, stand up and inspect the moss against a tree trunk, attempt to mimic a few birds, keep walking. That’s okay. I don’t need to be anyone but my very own hyperactive self. Despite myself, the vastness of the forest will seep through my skin, and the nameless emotions within me will reunite with the outside world. All I need to do is show up, and pay attention.

(Just now, as I was sitting here writing, an orange-breasted sunbird flew into my room and landed on my wardrobe. For a moment it bounced up and down, singing all the while, then flew out again. Speaking of hyperactivity – just as I’m writing about my endless need for movement, the Earth reaches out to me in the form of a bouncy little bird. On top of that, one I’ve never seen before in my three years here; I had to Google its name.)

(The Earth speaks in birds.)

Drongos inching closer for some treats…

When I tell people I live in the same forests Dalene Matthee wrote about (though further west, near Wilderness), they sigh dreamily. In that same way people would sigh, a few years ago, when I’d say I was from the Klein-Karoo. The Karoo, the Eastern Free State, the Garden Route, the Lowveld – certain South African landscapes just lend themselves very easily to romanticising. Partly because they’re beautiful, yes, but also, I think, because most of us feel a little displaced. The more time we spend in traffic and in front of screens, the vaguer – and yet more all-encompassing – becomes the sense of alienation inside us. Add to that the climate crisis, reports of species vanishing by the minute, dwindling biodiversity, looming droughts… Everything feels dire, everything feels beyond our control. And so a yearning grows for some idyll that might save us from this mad chasing after wind, this relentless loss upon loss.

But in my experience, a rural life in and of itself is nothing more than a tiny plaster on an endless wound. In my case, though I’ve lived my entire life in some or other version of “the countryside” (in 19 different locations, if I’ve counted correctly), something has always been missing. Something I haven’t always been able to name, but which deeply shaped both my relationship with nature and my relationship with myself.

From a very young age, I have been talking to every landscape I encounter – cliffs, trees, waves. And from the start it felt to me as though the cliffs, trees, waves spoke back as well. But talking isn’t the same as listening, and having a conversation isn’t the same as feeling as though you belong. Everywhere I went I carried the same sense of homelessness within me, and came to accept it as normal. I simply thought that a landscape, a place, was something you loved without expecting it to love you back. Like my earliest idea of God: enough that it be vast and tolerant. Enough that it allow me to rant and rage and think out loud without much reproach.

Last year I reread Dalene Matthee’s first three forest novels: Circles in a Forest, Fiela’s Child, Mulberry Forest. Much of it was breathtakingly beautiful to me, especially now that I live here myself and have come to know the scents and sounds of the landscape she describes. But something that struck me about her books this time around – unsettled me, even – is how much emphasis she places on the “outsiders versus virtuous locals” theme, and on belonging by way of inheritance and labour. In Circles in a Forest, Saul Barnard belongs to the forest because his family has been felling trees there for generations; that’s partly why the elephant Oupoot finally chooses him as his human-brother. In Fiela’s Child, Benjamin Komoetie – Fiela’s foundling – never feels at peace in the forest, and later learns that his ancestors were probably seafarers. The books are full of such examples: Nina and her inborn bond with the forest, Silas Miggel (local) versus the Italians, the ever-present evil British intruders…

The truly indigenous people, the Outeniqua tribe, are conspicuously absent from Matthee’s books. But beyond that glaring omission, her message is clear, whether she intended it so or not: To belong to a place, your ancestors have to have been there for X generations, and must preferably have suffered there too. And this was a storyline I’d swallowed hook, line and sinker myself until just a few years ago – neither I nor my ancestors have ever suffered long enough in one place to claim our belonging there. (And on top of that, my ancestors’ behaviour alone has been enough to exile me from paradise forever.)

That particular storyline first began to unravel for me in early 2022, when I went to volunteer for a while on a wild piece of land in the Lowveld mountains, near the Eswatini border. To get there I had to crawl up a mountain in first gear for three hours, in my diminutive Hyundai i10, my dog and all my worldly possessions bouncing wildly on the backseat while rocks flew out from under my tyres and clattered down the cliffs. Ending up there was never part of my plan; I was supposed to volunteer on a hippie farm in Gauteng, but those plans had collapsed at the last moment, and the Nyalungu Retreat people kindly took me in instead. And by “Nyalungu Retreat people” I mean just the two who were there at the time: Nick (SiSwati owner) and Luzuko (isiXhosa co-volunteer). And then me, white Afrikaans girl, fresh from the Cape with a Labrador and buckets full of good intentions.

Later, Nick told me that he and Luzuko initially kept their distance because they were worried I’d be afraid of them. (Every time I think of that sentence my heart breaks a little. Also because he wasn’t entirely wrong.) But we thawed rapidly toward each other, and spent the next few weeks in camp chairs sheltering under a small tin roof while summer storm after summer storm poured down, talking about God, and Credo Mutwa, and aliens, and family trauma and ancestors. We listened to Kanye West and Benjamin Clementine on a tinny speaker we’d recharge at the neighbours every other day. And when the rains stopped, we climbed every mountain in sight.

In many ways the three of us were very much alike: We cried easily and often (me perhaps even the least). We had complicated feelings about our parents and our heritages. We believed in God in a different way from how the church had taught us to. We liked white bread stuffed with NikNaks, and pumpkin-leaf stew with peanut butter, and dogs. But it didn’t take much time before a big difference between us became uncomfortably clear to me. It was that I couldn’t allow myself to feel as if I belonged there, because I was an incomer. And everywhere I had ever lived, I’d always been just that: an incomer.

The Lowveld rocks are soft, and when you break them open they’re streaked with red and green. There are eagles in the sky and goats clinging to the mountain slopes. At night tiny frogs would climb the inner mesh of my tent and spend all night croaking blissfully right next to my face. The vast Shiyalongubo Dam wound past right in front of my tent, a huge stretch of water rumoured to house a snakelike monster. Swaziland’s national bird, the ligwalagwala (also known as the purple-crested turaco) would flash its shockingly red wings as it would noisily take flight from a nearby tree, while vervet monkeys would shuffle ever closer to our camp to see what they might steal. From the beginning of my time there, I was hopelessly, irredeemably in love with everything I saw and smelled and heard. Full of tenderness, and yet envious, the way you might feel watching a newly besotted couple with eyes only for each other, mercilessly reminding you of your own loneliness.

Glorious Lowveld

It took Nick and Luzuko’s casual sense of belonging for me to realise that I had never in my life felt as though I was allowed to belong, and had never been able to relax into my love for South Africa. Because I’m so fucking aware of my ancestors’ violations, of my white privilege, of the confidence and frame of reference with which I blindly walk into a space, that I had refused to claim anything I hadn’t earned with blood, sweat, and supreme self-flagellation. And to belong to the sanctity of Africa, to this clay soil and fragrant veld, has always felt like the highest privilege – surely one I could never be allowed to have. Not with all this blood on my (ancestors’) hands.

When I shyly explained these feelings to Nick and Luzuko, they both wept with me. And then they made it clear, throughout our many conversations: Denying yourself a home is not the same as making reparations. Quite the opposite, in fact. It’s trying to sidestep forgiveness with good deeds and performative humility (my words, not theirs). Nobody gains from me feeling as though the ground I tread upon doesn’t love me. And in fact, in doing so, I deliberately remove myself from the reach of ubuntu, altogether missing the gift of Africa.

The day after my realisation, I went and stood on the dam’s edge and spoke to the land. I told Africa about this yearning. I asked if I might say I come from here, if I might call myself a child of Africa. I tried to explain the heaviness in my heart. The cumbersome guilt. The niggling embarrassment.

Africa said to me: “Let’s start here: I am not your father. Nor am I your Father in Heaven.”

People often complain about Catholic guilt, and then I always think to myself: “Uhm, try Calvinist guilt and then we’ll talk.” At least Catholics get to help their forgiveness along with a confession and a few well-placed Hail Marys. But then Martin Luther came along and said no, it’s the Blood, the Blood alone that can bring forgiveness. And then Calvin smirked and said, “blood, sweat and tears, yes,” and well – here we are, 500 years later: hardworking, hard-headed, traumatised and traumatising.

The God I was raised on, and the long line of forefathers created in his image, prefers me quiet, clever, obedient and remorseful. And it’s one thing to shrug off that idea consciously, quite another to scrape away the layers of brainwashing that still ambush me to this day, trying to convince me that I should earn my belonging through the sweat of my brow. Trying to convince me that I can only claim my place in heaven by denying myself earthly joy.

All the harder because most of our systems still operate according to this Calvinist meritocracy. Even in spaces where we try, consciously, to decolonise ourselves – universities (sometimes), interdenominational faith groups, leftist think forums and publications – most of us still tiptoe around each other, so intent on appearing willing and remorseful that the whole thing becomes a policing performance rather than an actual process of reciprocal transformation.

How many times have I kept my fears, longings, ideas to myself for fear that my ignorance or privilege would show if I spoke up? How much joy and nourishment could I have received from my relationship with the Earth had I just been willing to let go of my own virtue?

And it’s the Earth that suffers as a result. That’s what I understood that day at the Shiyalongubo Dam: As long as I project a wrathful-father-God model onto the Earth and all her children, I will find no home here. And so the cycle will continue – a lopsided relationship forming in which I am the supplicant and the Earth the distant benefactor, eventually causing me to exploit and wound the Earth just as it has been exploited and wounded for centuries, because there was no true relationship here to nourish right action in the first place.

How does an over-eager, over-achieving, excessively polite Afrikaans woman outgrow her soul-deep need to crawl her way into Africa’s good books? The same way you eat an elephant: very fucking slowly. By relaxing, again and again and again, those tiny muscles in my soul wound taut with guilt, every time I notice them. By telling that inner voice, the one that laughs at me for thinking trees can talk, to shut up. By queering the patriarchy in my head through deliberately imagining the Earth as a vicious mother, a trickster, a witch, a bestie, a creature of the underground, a lover, a thief in the night.

I was an incomer in the Boland, in the Klein-Karoo, in the Lowveld. I am an incomer here in the Garden Route. But every ecosystem is easily able to enfold my small strangenesses and flourish with me there. All I need to do is get out of my own way, keep showing up, keep paying attention. And – in time – start playing along.