A Gentle Revolution

A Gentle Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Selkie Welkie's avatar
Selkie Welkie
9hEdited

This is a worthy onslaught, an analysis of the New Plague far deeper than I'd ever manage!

I guess being in the thick of it is the best way to learn loool.

Hope this gets transformed into a readcast 🥹💚

Reply
Share
2 replies by Risha Lötter and others
John Ledger's avatar
John Ledger
10h

Thanks for this useful essay - AI can also be very dangerous by misleading the gullible people who make up the majority of our society.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Risha Lötter
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Risha Lötter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture