I’m a freelance editor, and most of my clients are normal people, rather than large businesses or publishing houses. They aren’t career authors either (yet) — they’re just regular humans with a story to tell, and the courage to tell it. In other words, they had a dream and, juggling work and children and everyday stresses, somehow managed to eke out the time and self-discipline to bring their dream to life.

The majority of my clients will end up self-publishing rather than going the traditional publishing route. They write self-help, or memoirs, or science fiction, or short stories, and oftentimes come up with startlingly original work, unbound by the confines of traditional publishers’ demands and narrow genre conventions. They aren’t expecting to win any literary prizes; rather, they’re on a mission to share the lessons they’ve learned, tell a vulnerable story from their own lives, or transform a thought experiment into a moving piece of fiction, even if it won’t ever reach millions of readers. That is admirable, and the results are often really cool and inspiring. I’ve edited manuscripts that, though flawed, have brought me to tears — and let me tell you, not many books make me cry, not even the famously sad ones. (Yup, The Book Thief left me dry-eyed.)

I love, love, love supporting fledgling writers on their creative journeys. I also deeply admire them — I mean, I haven’t written a book yet (except the bunch I ghost-wrote, but that’s a different ball game). Writing is hard! Writing an entire book... that demands tenacity and self-control and self-belief, and a central idea that, 70 000 words later, still feels bearable to its author.

Almost all of us have a story inside of us. And most of us would love to write it down, if only we could find the time, energy, independent income, and writing acumen to do so. Seriously — when I say I’m an editor and occasional writer, EVERYONE responds with “Oooh, would you read my poems?/I have a half-finished manuscript on my computer too/I’ve always wanted to be a writer!”. Storytelling is what people do. It’s a fundamentally human activity, and in my dream world, everyone would have the time and energy to do it in one way or another.

But we don’t live in my dream world. (Not yet, at least. Vive la revolution!)

Or do we...?

Enter Generative AI.

Imagine a world where you can take the story living in your head — that one you’ve been daydreaming about for ever, even naming your characters and meticulously planning their back stories — and, within two weeks, turn it into an actual novel (or self-help book, or gardening memoir, or whatever). Imagine not having to spend years of your life typing away at your laptop late at night after wrestling your children to bed. Imagine not having to worry about your somewhat questionable grammar. Imagine being able to turn your dream into an actual BOOK in less time than it takes to fill out your tax forms.

Sounds too good to be true?

It is, of course.

About a year ago, I started noticing a weird thing: The manuscripts I was editing became... bland. And I mean breathtakingly bland — so bland that after two pages I’d want to weep in confused boredom. Their grammar and spelling would be okay, sentence structure passable, and yet the work of editing became arduous in a way it had never been before, because my mind kept fleeing my body. And my body, in turn, kept getting itchy, achy, sleepy, or filled with the sudden urge to devour several packets of flaming Doritos.

I charge per hour, so this posed a significant problem — could I charge for all the time I spent staring into space, wishing I was dead? Could I ask for danger pay, or at least send my clients the bill for all those headache tablets?

Also, what was going on? Where were all the weird, funny, sweet, overshary, disjointed, rambly, brilliant manuscript I’d known and loved?

And where did all these nonsensical metaphors, corporate website fillers, and weirdly American word choices come from all of a sudden?

This is embarrassing to admit, but it actually took me a minute to figure out, largely because I couldn’t believe it was actually happening: People were using AI to write their books. And I don’t mean the odd bit of revision. I mean the entire book. Even the acknowledgements at the end.

Look, I get it. When ChatGPT first came out, we all got excited and went and tried to get it to write something for us. I worried it might take my job (it did, but hey, I’m still standing) (jokes — I’m curled up in bed, weeping) (that one isn’t a joke). Everyone kept saying it would be the great leveller of playing fields. They said that writing (and other art forms) would finally be ripped out of the hands of the elite few and be made accessible to the masses. Aah, the things people said...

Goodbye, vodka and Valium, goodbye Ritalin and black coffee — mummy’s new little helper is an extremely friendly computer creature who deeply admires her courage and self-awareness and agrees that her husband is a bit of a dick, but would she like some help reframing that in a concise, helpful, and strategic way? Also, it thinks that the book she’s writing is powerful and profound and its message is moving and important, and would she like its help rewriting that in a more marketable format?

Sorry, I got a bit angry there. (Some of my clients might read this! I might lose (even more of) my job!) Let’s try again:

If you have ever used AI to write something, maybe even an entire book, I do not think you’re a bad person. I just think you haven’t thought this through. So let me help you think it through.

(Okay, to be perfectly honest, if you read this post and still use AI to write your book afterwards, I might think you’re a teeny bit of a bad person. But in that case, you don’t care what I think anyway.)

ChatGPT is not a writer. No, not even the paid version. If you use AI to write your book, people will notice, and it will harm your professional reputation (as it should). If you use AI to write your book, you are adding one more mass-produced piece of drivel to a world that is already filled to the brim with cookie cutter unreadable nonsense. If you use AI to write your book, you are undercutting the work of brave, weird, original, hardworking writers who actually care about the creative process. And you are lining the pockets of the billionaire few, crippling your own creative capacities, and destroying the environment, all with NO BENEFIT to yourself, because after all that trouble, your book will only reach a tiny audience. It will not sell, and the few that buy it will not finish it.

Also, you will be lying every time you tell people you’re a writer. “Writer of AI prompts” does not an author make.

Ah dammit, I got angry again. Let me try once more.

There are many ethical and philosophical reasons why I think using AI for writing is a Bad Thing. Smarter people than I have written and made YouTube videos about that, and you’ll find references to some of them at the bottom of this post. For now, though, let me try be practical rather than preachy.

It’s really quite simple: People use AI to write their books because they don’t have the time or skills to do it themselves, or they don’t have the money to pay for an editor or a ghostwriter, or both. They have a story they think is worth sharing — e.g. shapeshifting dragons on a post-apocalyptic Jupiter — or valuable expertise in a certain field — e.g. permaculture gardening in the Western Cape — and feel their story deserves to see the light of day. Given few resources and limited time, AI seems like the logical way to make that happen. Right?

Problem is, writing is all about making choices. It is extremely cognitively demanding. The actual typing bit would be easy, were it not for all that deciding that is constantly going on in the background. Should I use “perhaps” or “maybe” in this sentence? Should I add more adjectives here? (No you absolutely should not.) This paragraph feels weird, should I delete it and try again, even though it just took me half an hour to write? Should I omit that description of my character’s childhood, or is it really important to the story? Should I try make this character more likeable? What even makes a character likeable?

That’s why writing is so hard — the brain doesn’t like making more choices than it has to, especially when we’re tired or anxious, which most of us are most of the time. All of us suffer from decision fatigue, and writing is just an endless series of decisions, with no guaranteed pay-off.

But the thing is, while we don’t like doing it, as humans we are at least ABLE to make decisions. GenAI, on the other hand, types really fast but sucks at decisions. It wasn’t designed to make choices, it was designed to give you what you ask for.

If you ask it for its preferences, it will tell you what it thinks you want to hear. If you ask it to come up with a good story, it will use all the books it was fed in its training and spit up a mauve composite of the worst traits of all of those books. If you ask it to improve that story, it will spit up a slightly different shade of mauve version of the same story. If you ask it to improve the story again, it will tell you that you’re perfectly right and it apologises for the misunderstanding and it supports your life goals, and it will add two more adjectives and three inexplicable metaphors and call it a day.

If you’re not a voracious reader, or if you feel a bit insecure about your writing skills (which almost everybody does, don’t worry about it), you might actually get taken in by this mauve shmoosh of a manuscript. The story AI gave you is full of fancy words, after all, word you’d never have thought of using yourself — it says “fragrant” instead of “smells wonderful”! It has phrases like “heat rose up her throat like a flame of guilt taking flight” and that is clearly very poetic!

Here’s a simple test: Read through the book AI wrote for you. Attentively. Do you find bits that don’t make much sense to you, but you shrug them off because “I probably don’t get it because it’s really smart and well-written”? Do you feel engaged, interested, sad, amused, or do you find that after a while you’re just skimming through? Do you ever feel actually moved by anything you read?

Didn’t think so. And if you wouldn’t read your own book, then don’t expect anyone else to.

Here’s a list of all the ways AI makes books awful (at least the ones I’ve edited):

It uses really mixed or wobbly metaphors, and far too many adjectives — an avalanche of adjectives, one might even say, as in “the truth hit them like a slow avalanche, both sudden and endless, burying clarity beneath its weight.” (Real example, used with permission.)

When it tries to be emotive or inspirational, it starts writing in unintelligible political speeches or ad copy: “...They were seeking a sustainable strategy that would not only aid in immediate solutions and the gathering of funds, but would also address the emotional understanding, solidify the resolve in their hearts, and lay the foundation for their next decisive step.” (Real example, used with permission.)

(A quick insert: When I as an editor encounter either of the above two issues, I have this difficult choice to make (and the longer I think about what to do, the more you pay me, because I charge per hour, remember): Do I just cut out some of the superfluous language, and leave a sentence that is slightly better but till fundamentally bland? Or do I scrap it and rewrite according to what the author meant to say — which, when done often, becomes ghostwriting rather than editing?

Or — which would be the most ethical choice but might mean I lose the job — do I send this back to the author and tell them that they actually need a ghostwriter/full-on developmental editor instead of what they’re currently asking me to do, and that it’s going to cost them a whole lot more than initially planned?)

Back to the list. AI also:

Uses repetitive language. I’m not sure how this works but it seems to try to guess which words will really impress you, or else latch onto the genre you asked for and start using its keywords ad nauseum. If you ask AI to write you a piece of emotional fiction, then every single page will be filled with “profoundly inspiring” and “his voice shook with emotion” until eventually all you want to do is give every character a kick in the butt and storm off. If you ask it to write self-help, then every page will have a “Let’s be honest: [insert pithy truism]” and “But [gardening/exercise/mental health] isn’t just about feeling good… It’s about self-love.” (It’s ALWAYS about self-love. Someone please feed AI some Ernest Hemingway.)

Makes random grammar mistakes or leaves out entire words, which an editor might miss because they’ve blanked out by then and are just zooming through expecting to find more meaningless but grammatically correct nonsense.

Is incredibly non-specific. This is especially bad in fiction writing. It prefers description over dialogue, and it prefers zoomed-out retellings over action or detail. When it does give detail, it’s really weird and clichéd about said detail. In other words, its fiction ends up reading like an essay an alien might write about humans: “They looked at each other with love and tender admiration, their voices laden with emotion as the steam from their cups of tea rose into the air and the rain continued to pour down against the frigid windows. They spoke about the joyful memories they shared, a peaceful silence descending as the remembrances became larger than life, a moving tribute to everything they had gone through.” (Real example, etc.)

Relatedly, it is offensively inoffensive, as if trying to come up with sentences and plot lines that, above all, ruffle no feathers and appeal to absolutely everyone. Its characters are all walking stereotypes ripped straight from Tinder profiles or romcoms — they all do water colour painting, love sunsets, and have wry smiles. Its life advice is always about achieving balance and whole-body health and all that other non-specific slop that could be used for literally ANY topic.

When asked to be specific, it is almost rudely American. This really makes me cringe — the story might be set in South Africa yet all its poor-but-inspirational characters are Latino; everyone pays with dollars, puts gas in their tanks, shops at Walmart. Oh come on!

It doesn’t remember what it did earlier and so it drops information, repeats the same thing three times but in a slightly different way, leaves loose ends, mixes up the tenses, gets character names entirely wrong (yup), and has no coherent story line whatsoever. This, when combined with a prompt writer who doesn’t actually check what AI did or is okay with whatever it does (because they think it’s better than what they could have come up with themselves) leads to such a mash-up of a story that an editor is hard-pressed to edit it. Like, what city is this happening in? How much time has passed by now? Wait, she DIED?

There are more things, but you get the point: AI writing sucks. And if you don’t believe me, look it up. Lots of people are talking about it.

But, you say, there are actual books out there that were written by AI. It’s in the news all the time!

Yes. That is indeed true. There are a few somewhat established writers who use AI and go on to publish those books (self-publish, but still). Some even sell some of those books. You can try do the same, I guess. Many of those writers have become or will become embroiled in scandals, however. Those who do not will still notice a decrease in sales, because their books now suck. It is, I suppose, possible that there are books out there written largely by AI that actually do well, but only if the ‘author’ gives it detailed prompts and corrections, plans the book meticulously themselves, edits it thoroughly afterwards, and is extremely hands-on with the entire process. In which case, you would be spending just as much time as you would had you just written it yourself, or used an editor/ghostwriter.

What to do instead of using AI?

I’m glad you asked!

If your problem is that you feel you don’t have the skill to write the book yourself, but you do have some money, then use a developmental editor. This is an especially good option if you don’t have much on paper yet, or are willing to significantly rework what you have already written. The developmental editor will take your idea and help you turn it into a book, but you will be writing it yourself. This can be a lengthy process, but that’s the nature of writing — and in the process you will grow your writing skills, come to understand the genre, and just generally feel good about the thing you made.

If you don’t have the skill to write all of it yourself, and you only have a small amount of money, then get a manuscript assessment done, which is basically developmental editing light. The editor will read through your manuscript and give you thorough, once-off feedback, enabling you to revisit all the wobbly bits and improve upon them yourself. This is also a good place to start if you’ve already written the manuscript and don’t want to go through the rigmarole of getting a developmental editor for an already semi-finished first draft. (Sometimes people use AI to do this. Then they come to me with a bad manuscript and say “but ChatGPT said it was deeply moving!” and I have to explain to them that AI is a lying liar and it should be set on fire. Do not believe AI — not even the programs supposedly developed to give you writing advice — when it tells you your work is deeply moving. It tells literally everybody that. It is not a person and it cannot be moved.)

If you don’t have the skills and you also don’t have money, then use the good(ish) parts of the internet. YouTube is full of writing advice, much of which is solid. Udemy and all those other online learny places have free or almost free writing courses. There are also about a million books about how to write, many of which are really good.

For example, sit yourself down somewhere on a bench and start chewing on this nugget.

If you have neither the time nor skill to write a book but you do have some money, then use a ghostwriter. People are really weird about ghostwriting, but they shouldn’t be. Back when I was a full-time ghostwriter, every time I’d tell people what I do for a living they’d recoil and say something like, “but isn’t that wrong?” Uhm, no it’s not. (Not if done ethically, at least). It’s a collaborative process — you, the client, tell the ghostwriter what you want, weigh in on everything they do, point out what you want changed. They do the actual writing, because you’re busy making a living or raising kids or training for a triathlon or whatever. You do what you’re good at, they do what they’re good at, and both of you get to pay your rent. If you used AI to write your book then you used a ghostwriter anyway, just an extremely shitty one — you might as well support a real person.

If you have neither the time nor money to write a book (but you really want to write one), then welcome, my friend, to the jungle. This is where most of us struggling artists live and I’m not going to lie, it can be tough out here. You chug away at your manuscript at night while the kids are in bed, or in between your paying jobs. You abandon your manuscript. You pick it back up again. You ask your friends to read it. You cringe at the thought of them reading it. You change and grow so much while writing your book that by the end of it, all your characters read like seventeen-year-olds to you. You redo the entire thing.

And maybe, after all that, you never get published. Maybe you never even finish writing the book.

But you were creating. You were grappling with concepts and trying to figure out dialogue and expanding your vocabulary. You were problem-solving. You were playing. You were MAKING something, and the point of making something is not having made it, it is the making itself. You might have made bad art, but it’s still art.

AI can’t make art, because art needs a person — someone who experiences life and transforms their experience into something shareable. It’s not art if there is no personal intent nor creative process behind it; it’s just content. And holy fuck the world is full of content. Neon, flashing, search-engine optimised, keyword-laden, vapid, identical content. Please, please, don’t add any more to it.