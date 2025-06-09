A Gentle Revolution

A Gentle Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Val D. Phillips's avatar
Val D. Phillips
Jun 10, 2025

Beautiful. And I feel the same about words. I keep hearing "What are words for? When no one listens" in my head.

Reply
Share
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
Jun 10, 2025

Don't underestimate the power of people. It is at work. The suffering of the Palestinians is immense but this will bring justice and freedom.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Risha Lötter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture