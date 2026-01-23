May 2020: It’s lockdown, I live alone, and my heart is freshly broken. I hunker down and start reading Terry Pratchett’s Men at Arms. Then one day it’s three months later and I’ve read the entire Discworld series and am also going for walks and even cooking sometimes and it would not be a stretch to say that Terry Pratchett helped save my life.

January 2022: I’ve quit my job for reasons that suddenly seem frivolous (and I thus have no income,) am grieving several losses, and also I have COVID and can’t leave the house. I sit down on the couch and devour the first four books in The Stormlight Archive series (the last one only came out after), and suddenly it’s eight days later and I’m allowed to leave the house again, and, though wobbly, I am okay.

November 2024: Trump wins the US elections and it dawns on me that there are really, really angry wounded people out there making really strange choices, and that the world might actually truly be fucked. I do the only possible sane thing and read fourteen of the books in Alexander McCall Smith’s No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series and one month later the world is still fucked but at least I believe in goodness again.

January 2026: Well, let me just cautiously say, ‘tis not an easy month thus far. But there are books, and where there are books, there’s hope. So if you too are in need of some hope (and who isn’t?) then this list is for you.

Discworld series (Terry Pratchett) — Comic fantasy: Let’s start with my original feelgood, and still one of my favourite series ever. The Discworld universe and its creatures might be fantastical, but the humour and tenderness in this series is deeply human, and its themes surprisingly profound. Don’t start with the first book, as the novels get even better a few into the series — if you need some comforting grandma/witch energy, then start with Wyrd Sisters; or else maybe Soul Music (for an epic love letter to music which is somehow about death too), Small Gods (for a brilliant satire that also manages to be kind), or Night Watch (if you need righteous anger and a stirring redemption arc).

Tell Me Everything (Elizabeth Strout) — Literary/contemporary fiction : My newest comfort read; when I finished this book I immediately read four more of Elizabeth Strout’s novels, all of which were wonderful (with Anything Is Possible in particular also becoming a firm favourite). Strout writes quite simply about people — about falling in love and growing old and the impossibility of every truly knowing anyone, and the wonder in all of that. Nothing huge happens in this novel and yet I was spellbound. Perfect if your nervous system is begging for some low stakes and deep feels.

Anything by T. Kingfisher — Dark fantasy, fairytale retellings, horror : Do you too crave heroines who are middle-aged, chubby, eccentric, and smart-but-not-brilliant? T. Kingfisher has them in droves. Also, her writing is propulsive and very funny, and her themes usually surprisingly dark without ever being depressing. She’s the reason I read horror, now. For said horror, start with A House With Good Bones. For fantasy, start with Nettle & Bone. For romantic fantasy, start with Swordheart. For short stories, start with Jackalope Wives and Other Stories. This woman can do no wrong.

The Night in Question (Susan Fletcher) — Cosy mystery : Come for the murder mystery, stay for the delightful protagonist: an old lady in a retirement home who’s enthralled by everything, loves well, and yet is morally and emotionally complex — and astute, of course. If Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple (which is so much better than Poirot) ignited your love of the old-lady-solves-crimes subgenre too, then you’ll love this book.

Thursday Murder Club series (Richard Osman) — Cosy mystery : More old people solving crimes! This series is astounding, and revitalised the entire genre. The fourth instalment, The Last Devil to Die, was perhaps my favourite book of 2023. (You should read them in order for maximum pleasure, though.)

The Spellshop (Sarah Beth Durst) — Cosy fantasy : This subgenre is huge right now, but I find many of its most popular titles to be extremely twee — saccharine, even. Coffee shops are nice and all, but some tension is still necessary for me to keep reading. This story gets it just right, filled to the brim with all the things you want in a feel-good book: Abandoned cottage, kitchen garden, magic spells, mer-horses, talking plants, a dash of romance, overthrow of a dictatorship... A warm sea-breeze of a book.

Beasts of Extraordinary Circumstance (Ruth Emmie Lang) — Magical realism: If there’s a trend to this list, it’s that most of the books here are filled with middle-aged/elderly people being kind and lovably odd in a world that should have knocked both things out of them. This book perfects the theme. It’s about childhood and friendship and grace and, importantly, about running away from the world to live with a pack of wolves. A whimsical, heart-opening read.

Happy Place (Emily Henry) — Contemporary romance: I don’t like romance novels. Every now and then I try one if it comes highly recommended, but if it doesn’t also contain dragons or packs of wolves, then odds are it will lose me before the halfway mark. This book was a wonderful exception. It’s about allowing the people we love to change, and about the romance of being deeply known, and about friendship in all its forms. Oh, and it’s also very funny.

Lady Sherlock series (Sherry Thomas) — Detective fiction: Are you as bored of Sherlock Holmes retellings as I am? Troubled genius man-child gets away with sociopathic behaviour because he solves crimes... It feels like every murder mystery film and TV show ever made revolves around this concept. But imagine if Sherlock Holmes were actually a dimpled, cupcake-loving, mischievous woman, who also happens to be a genius and solve crimes, somehow without ever becoming a dick about it — and all this in the 19 th century, when women could barely leave the house unattended. If that sounds like your vibe, then I have good news: There are 8 novels in this romp of a series, and more under way.

A Psalm for the Wild-Built (Becky Chambers) — Solarpunk sci-fi: All Becky Chambers’ books are infused with a sense of hope and tragedy that feels realistic and well-considered, even as her novels weave through time and space and wormholes and freshly discovered planets. This particular novella is a gentle place to start, an exploration of what life might be like without the looming grimness of capitalism. What would we be doing, it we didn’t have to struggle to stay afloat? Would we get bored? What would be the shape of the eventual meaning we make? Read on for more wistful existentialism and heartfelt worldbuilding.

Wedding Toasts I’ll Never Give (Ada Calhoun) — Essays/memoir: Most of us know by now that marriage is a wobbly institution and that committed relationships are, at best, a mixed bag of an experience. Yet most of us want romantic love anyway, and keep seeking it even when our hearts feel like they might crumble with exhaustion. Humans are strange. In this collection of essays, Ada Calhoun looks at the weirdness, the daily wear and tear, and the joy and tenderness of long-term love. She offers no solutions nor prescriptions, only humour and self-awareness, and that feels exactly right.

There are more... So many more. Anything by Alexander McCall Smith, of course. TJ Klune, for queer romantic fantasy and found family vibes. Megan Bannen, for fantasy romance with very refreshing worldbuilding (I really love fantasy, if you couldn’t tell). adrienne maree brown’s various collections of essays, for nature-inspired revolution wrapped in pleasure and spellcasting. And Mary Oliver, naturally, for deceptively simple poetry that lingers on the tongue:

To live in this world

you must be able to do three things:
to love what is mortal;
to hold it

against your bones knowing
your own life depends on it;
and, when the time comes to let it go,
to let it go.

( In Blackwater Woods - Mary Oliver )

Please, comment below with more of your comfort reads — more than ever, books cast light in the darkness.