There is a quality to the air tonight that I wish with all my heart I could pour through this letter and out into the world. You’ll have to make do with imagining it: Sounds carrying from afar — loeries barking out their nightly declarations, geese honking overhead, hadedas of course, an airplane. The fading light, the trees. The cold. I’m postponing closing doors and windows, half-frozen but lovestruck.

To write is to come up again and again against the inimitability of life. Still, I try.

It’s May. Call it late autumn if you will, but here it feels like winter and I am glad for it. The sloughing off has come and gone; now comes the stillness. And now comes time — heaps of luxurious and melancholy time, to write, to walk, to sit and stare, to sleep.

Things have happened since last I wrote. Mainly things that would interest no one but myself: crises small and large, deadlines, existential angst. I’ve been sick, which has been a journey unto itself. Here, however, is a selection of things I’d like to share:

I got a dog. Her name is Layla; she’s ten months old. She loves chewing socks and running in the forest. She walks with a limp — just like I do — and she looks like a fox from certain angles, like a wolf from others. You’ll get to know her well, as talking about my dog is two-thirds of what I do every day now (what I do in the other third is walking her, attempting to train her, and shouting “Layla, no!”).

Then, I’ve launched a second newsletter. This was a surprise to me too; my plan was always only to have this one jumble sale of an online space where I might talk about bugs, astrology, and stories with equal fervour. But then, because life’s been hard, I noticed myself falling into books with unusual gusto. I mention how important books have been to me here, and since writing that piece books have once again carried me through. They are an escape, yes, but they are also friends and teachers. A good book is all of life, distilled. It’s anti-venom. I wanted to write about that. I wanted to create a place that I could dedicate to the longest love affair of my life, and share that love unabashedly. Of course I would love it if you’d join me there. Books are even better when they’re dissected, recommended, raved and ranted and wept over together.

Speaking of ranting and raving — some of you might remember my piece about people who use AI to write books. I am still recovering from the last AI-written book I had to edit; of all the strange and upsetting freelance jobs I’ve done (and oh there have been many) that has been by far the most depressing. I learned a lot, though. Chief among them: To refund the deposit next time rather than putting myself through such misery. Another thing I am increasingly evangelical about is manuscript assessments. So many people contact me asking me to edit their manuscript when what they really need is a conscientious reader. In my early days of editing I often jumped blithely into a book based on what I’d seen from the first few chapters, only to realise that there were plot holes later on, or other snags that no ethical editor could summarily “fix” on behalf of the client. A line editor paints your house, but you have to build it first. No amount of polyfilla can cover a structural issue; and it feels wrong for me to paper over cracks in the wall and then be paid for doing so. Manuscript assessments save writers money because they cut out the need for extensive edits or ghostwriting later on. They help writers get published — and in the case of self-publishing, they turn passion projects into books that appeal to a wider audience. Manuscript assessments are also fun. Imagine having someone to talk to about your book who’s just as invested and enthusiastic about it as you are. Imagine getting feedback like:

“That bit where the dragon turns his head and makes eye contact with Chay really hits the spot,” or

“Dane and Sally’s conversation at the coffee shop is an excellent example of the snappy dialogue you excel at,” or

“If you swapped chapters 2 and 3 around I think your grandpa’s death would hit the reader even harder; consider leaving the exposition until later.”

Every writer wants readers. Getting a manuscript assessment means having the very best kind of reader, before you’re even published.

So this is a plug, I guess: If you are writing a book (or know of someone who is) please consider investing in a manuscript assessment. From me, preferably, but if not, then get it from somebody rather than not getting it at all.

Thanks friends for being here. Life is stormy but there are books, and dogs, and kisses still to be had.