I am so tired of talking about astrology. If you’re following me on social media or if you know me in real life you might be as well, because I’ve been talking and posting about it A LOT. So this post won’t be all about astrology, promise. But one quick thought on the topic before I move on, because I thought it was super interesting and, well, this is where I talk about things I find interesting:

I’m a Gemini rising, and as such, according to whole-sign astrology, Libra is my 5th house and Scorpio is my 6th house. 5th house: Creativity and self-expression. 6th house: Labour, effort, health. Late September until 22 October was Libra season (so again, for me, time of creativity), and I spent that time – you guessed it – writing writing writing. Frantic frenzied excited joyful bursting-with-ideas writing. Then Scorpio season arrived a couple days ago and suddenly burnout came onto on my radar. My inspiration is starting to veer towards the manic. I always relax by reading, but this week I’ve gobbled up five novels and have slept only in the in-betweens. I’m not feeling tired, but I’m thinking I probably should be. I’m not sure if my brain is really happy, or really scared. I do know I should probably go for a walk.

I just published my very first set of horoscopes for every rising sign and this is what I wrote for Gemini risings: “You’ve been overhauling huge parts of your life this year, particularly in the areas of home, career, community, and self-concept. In fact, you may be so used to this transformation train forging full steam ahead that slowing it down feels nearly impossible. Well, this month you need to do the nearly impossible: Slow it way, waaaaay down. Pull the handbrake if you need to.”

The funny part is I only realised after posting this that I should probably take my own advice.

Photo taken at a tiny backpackers in Namibia in 2014, kept for this exact moment

So this will be a newsy newsletter, telling you all about what I’ve been making – and then after that I am going to pull the fucking handbrake. Or, at least, do some of my other (read: paid) work instead of this. In the meantime, there’s lots for you to read here on my site. I hope you find some things that speak to you.

I changed my newsletter’s name! Case Files of a Fool for Life was feeling both too long and too vague. A Gentle Revolution came to me a couple months ago and I sat on it for a while to see if I’d continue liking it. I did. My sister, Yubi, who’s both my favourite artist and an incredibly generous human, redesigned my cover art and all related visuals (she also did ALL the designs for my new Instagram page, which I’ll tell you about in a moment). I updated my “About” page too, so take a peek if you’d like to know more about what I’m trying to do here these days.

I started writing things in Afrikaans. Thanks to Knaap 2.0 who invited me to do a guest post there a couple months ago, I realised I have more fun writing in my first language, and also, I’m better at it. I’m fluctuating between English and Afrikaans at the moment, and finding my voice in both, and enjoying the experience tremendously. My newest Afrikaans essay, Oranje, is one I’m particularly proud of. It’s about a time I went camping alone and took a bunch of magic mushrooms, and the comedy of errors that ensued. (The event in question happened in 2019 and I can’t believe I did such an idiotic thing, although actually I’ve done far, faaaaar dumber things many many times. How am I alive?)

I made a bunch of new sections on my Substack so you’ll be able to find your way here more easily. I’d recommend you start with my newest listicle, because it’s short and full of good stuff. Other listicle articles I intend to write soon: Best books I’ve read this year, DIY projects that worked for me and some that didn’t, best witchy content creators, mental health life hacks. Stay tuned.

In March of this year I began doing more book editing and manuscript assessments; in June I also started doing astrological readings. I’ve now officialised both these ventures right here on my Substack, under Work With Me. So I guess this space is becoming a website too, although I promise I won’t overwhelm you with endless self-promotions or special offers.

I’ve made an entire astrology subsection on the newsletter too, because I found myself wanting to write long-form poetic essays about astrology-related stuff. Then, to my surprise, I wrote a bunch of horoscopes for Scorpio season as well. If you like them, do please let me know! I’m not sure how this will all work going forward – I have a million ideas but I should probably stick to the stuff everyone likes the most. Do you enjoy a meandering discussion on the magic of mutable signs, or on the astrological impact of living in the Southern Hemisphere? Do you prefer punchy forecasts and dates? Feedback would really, really help me, so please, drop me a comment, dm, or lengthy email.

Speaking of dms, I mentioned I made a new Instagram profile just for astrology. It’s called @under_southerncross_astrology and it’s where the punchier version of my long-form essays and forecasts lives.

Are you tired yet? I’m tired. It’s raining – delicious slow soft rain, the first in a really long time. The forest is singing at full volume. I’m going to make myself a toasted cheese now, and then I might just fall asleep to the sound of a thousand frogs.

See you on the other side, my friends! May the rest of this week treat you well.