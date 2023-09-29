Well, hi!

I’m Risha Lötter, the person behind this sprawling forest of a newsletter. I’m an occasionally-published writer, interpreter, editor and astrologer who, if I could choose any one descriptor, would like to go by ‘explorer-at-large.’ This here website is the compendium of my explorations. I do not have a single topic nor even a set of topics that cohere into a good byline. I love trees, and fantasy novels, and vigorous debates about ethics, and dancing, and cheese, and dogs, and multilingualism, and being an aunt. You will find writing about all these things here, and more besides.

I live in a rumbustious wooden house on the edge of a rumbustious forest outside a town named Wilderness, in the Garden Route, on the southern coast of South Africa. Because of this, I think about ecology a lot. I wonder about wasps’ concept of right and wrong, about keystone species such as elephants – who once freely peopled this forest, – about the inner lives of birds, about edible and other fungi, about invasive trees and the strange experience of perhaps being an invader myself. I write about these things from time to time. These topics are actually what got me to launch this newsletter, before it mushroomed into what it is now.

I think about language A LOT. I was born in France to Afrikaans-speaking parents, later studied second-language acquisition, and have now earned my keep for fifteen years by switching between Afrikaans and English as my audience requires. I look at all the world through an interpretive lens: Listening for meaning in someone’s words, looking for comprehension in someone else’s eyes. I think about the frail bridges we build towards each other with our words. About the heart at the centre of all our stories, which pulses to the beat of “hear me. see me. believe me.” I think about the bewildering nuances inherent to every language, of the lost meaning and complexities as we switch from one to another. Because of this, I write sometimes in English, sometimes in Afrikaans. (When I can, I try to make everything I write in Afrikaans available in English too, but as you may imagine, that is an astounding amount of work.)

I love lists. I love recommending good books, new ways of doing old things, best places to visit, most unexpected ways to save money. I am full of opinions and perhaps overly fond of giving advice. And so, at any given time I am working on at least three different listicles. These you will also find on this website.

I am wary of pseudo-science and dogmatic truth claims, but am also passionately fond of astrology. I think it gives us a profound and descriptive language for this human experience and so, a few months ago, I started officially doing astrological readings. I write about that here too, and about myths, and about elements and the poetry inherent to the different signs. I also have an Instagram account dedicated to astrology, called @southerncross_astrology (because Southern Hemisphere).

My politics veer so far left that, really, I’d describe my opinions more as “spiralling back towards compassion” than “left-wing”. Every time I debate someone around a campfire or at the bar about prison abolitionism, about taxes, about liberty, I find that we use different descriptors to get to the same core: Greed is gross. Living well, in this morass of screaming politicians and lobbyists, is complicated. The words we use matter less than the kindness we wield mindfully every day.

But words do matter, too. To change a system, it helps if you can name it first. To change a system, it helps if you can describe where you are headed. The revolution I dream about is a grassroots one. It’s made up of ordinary people being good to each other. Taking what they need, giving what they can. Setting aside their differences in favour of mutual curiosity. Listening to and learning from the delightful weirdness of each others’ dreams. Treading lightly. Acting bravely.

How does this work?

